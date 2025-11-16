Complete cast breakdown of Three Wisest Men: Who plays whom & where you’ve seen them before

Complete cast breakdown of Three Wisest Men: Who plays Who & where you’ve seen them before

Nothing screams Christmas more than Hallmark bringing back its iconic “Three Wisest Men” which promises to deliver holiday adventure, joy of family togetherness and lots of love and warmth.

Three Wisest Men continues the saga of the Brenner Brothers, marking it as the third and final instalment in the ‘Wise Men’ franchise. Three Wisest Men is set to premiere on November 15, 2025, exclusively on Hallmark Channel, with streaming on Hallmark+ soon after.

The previous two movies were the successful and most beloved Three Wise Men and a Baby, and Three Wiser Men. This film is directed by Terry Ingram. The plot of this film revolves around the Brenner brothers, Luke, Stephan, and Taylor, who are navigating their respective holiday season duties and expectations.

The third instalment of this film follows the big life-changing decisions in the lives of the three brothers. While Luke is preparing for twins, Stephen is getting ready to tie the knot, and Taylor is about to experience a career-altering move. But their holiday plans become more than just celebrating holidays together as their mother, Barbara, decides to put their childhood home up for sale. Just like another Hallmark movie, The Three Wisest Men curates the best holiday atmosphere, with festive charm and creates a family ambience with joy, laughter, and grief.

Three Wisest Men: List of Confirmed Cast Members

Andrew Walker as Luke Brenner

He is the eldest brother of the Brenner clan and the most dependable of his siblings. Luke is all set to dive into fatherhood duties as he is expecting twins, juggling family responsibilities and the pressure that comes with it. Andrew Walker is one of the most recognized stars of Hallmark, and over the years he has some great films like Maple Valley Christmas, A Bride for Christmas. Some of his earlier roles include ER and Without a Trace.

Paul Campbell as Stephan Brenner

He is the middle brother who is anxious and witty by nature. Stephen is preparing for his wedding. Paul Campbell is best known for his roles in Battlestar Galactica, The Santa Stakeout, and The Cases of Mystery Lane. Not only did he excel in acting, but also in writing, as he has written many Hallmark movies.

Tyler Hynes as Taylor Brenner

He is the youngest and most spontaneous brother, who is ready for a major career decision. Tyler Hynes has appeared in Shifting Gears, A Picture of Her, and the Groomsmen trilogy. Hynes is also loved for his roles in Letterkenny, UnREAL, and Roadhouse Romance.

Margaret Colin as Barbara Brenner

Barbara is the head of the Brenner family and its matriarch. Margaret Colin is well known for Independence Day, Gossip Girl, and Chicago Med.

Miles Marthaller as Thomas

Luke's little son brings fun and innocence as he gets used to being a big brother.

Other cast members include Lochlyn Munro as Bob, known for Peacemaker, Riverdale, and The Chicken Sisters. He is the trusty and humorous family friend who assists the Brenner boys in navigating their holiday turmoil. Ali Liebert, who is well-known for Bomb Girls, A Gift to Remember, and Legends of Tomorrow, portrays Fiona, Taylor's encouraging coworker who helps him navigate his professional predicament.

Known for her roles in Snowpiercer, Bates Motel, and Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Fiona Vroom reappears as Susie, Stephan's fiancée, balancing wedding preparations with holiday chaos. Erin Karpluk portrays Caroline, Taylor's stable love interest, while Nicole Major plays Sophie, Luke's partner who is expecting twins.

On November 15, 2025, Three Wisest Men will premiere on the Hallmark Channel and stream on Hallmark+.

