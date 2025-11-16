7 best Thanksgiving recipes to make this year

Unidentified diners serve themselves food at a traditional Thanksgiving Day family gathering in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan on November 26, 2015. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, people who love cooking at home are figuring out their menus while trying recipes that might stick around for years. This time, there’s a shift - Brussels sprouts now take over from old bean dishes. Instead of fruity sweets, folks are going for rich treats like smooth peanut butter pie. Meals this season pack more punch in every bite.

If you want cozy flavors, fresh ideas, or a bit of each, these unique recipes nail the fall vibe while adding a twist to your holiday spread. Check out these standout options when spicing up your Thanksgiving feast this time around.

Here are the best 7 Thanksgiving recipes you should try this year

1. Green bean casserole

A holiday meal feels off if there’s no green bean casserole. This dish has shown up at Thanksgiving tables for ages. What makes it click? Soft green beans pair with creamy filling plus a golden, crisp topping. Just grab three items - green beans, canned mushroom sauce, along with crunchy fried onions. Every step counts. The fast cooking locks in the vibrant hue. While stirring the mushroom mix, flavors get richer. After that, toss in some crispy onions before baking - adds a zingy finish to the dish. Whether paired with roasted meat or eaten solo, folks return to this favorite no matter the time of year.

2. Cranberry sauce

Cranberry sauce? It’s that go-to Thanksgiving side that makes the meal feel whole - adds a punch of red and a sharp zing that breaks up heavy bites of turkey and dressing. Whip it up fast: toss fresh cranberries in a pot with sugar and water, let them bubble till they split and thicken into a shiny spread. Want to kick it up? Toss in some orange peel, a splash of lemon juice, or a pinch of cinnamon for warmth. Chill it down - it hits that perfect spot between sugary and sour - and yeah, that's why folks keep coming back to it every single November.

3. Black-eyed peas

If you’re putting together a great Thanksgiving meal, it's often the side dishes - instead of the turkey - that steal the show. Lately, more folks are turning to slow-simmered black-eyed peas, a down-home favorite from the South that hardly takes any effort at all.

Here’s how: first, pick through the dry beans and give ’em a good rinse; next, toss them in a pot with water, chopped onions, garlic, spices, plus maybe some cubed ham if you want extra depth. Let everything bubble gently for hours until tender and full of flavor - a kind of warmth that brings back memories while still feeling special. Serve alongside your holiday spread, and these hearty legumes bring a homey kick that blends perfectly with familiar seasonal staples.

4. Peanut Butter Pie

A fresh dessert idea at home - a creamy peanut butter pie that swaps out traditional fruit fillings for something extra smooth. It’s turned into a hit with the crew, mainly ’cause it takes hardly any effort to make yet tastes like a treat everyone craves. On top? A sprinkle of broken-up peanut butter cups adds crunch and fun, turning each slice into a sweet showstopper without trying too hard.

5. Sweet Potato Casserole

A hit on social media lately, this Sweet Potato Casserole feels homey - yet totally rich. Smooth texture forms the foundation, paired with a creamy mix that wakes up thanks to sun-dried tomatoes plus sharp notes from Parmesan. Bake sliced Yukon Golds until tender and soft inside, contrasted by a crunchy topping where cheese melts down into a golden crust laced with red pepper kick. One bite? Folks taste it, then ask how to make it right away.

6. Roast Turkey

The holiday turkey? No need to stress - just pick a size that matches your group, make sure it's fresh or fully thawed, and you're good to start. Give it a quick rinse, pat it totally dry, then rub on melted butter with salt and pepper; add rosemary or thyme if you’re in the mood. Place it breast-side up in a tray, loosely tent with foil, slide into a 325°F (165°C) oven, and bake about 15 minutes for every pound. Baste every few minutes for more juice, try a thermometer till the thigh reads precisely 165°F (74°C). Once it’s golden brown, just leave it alone before cutting - this break locks in moisture, great for your holiday spread.

7. No-Bake Cheesecake

A dessert that doesn’t take much work but tastes great has become a go-to for many Thanksgiving meals. Rather than wrestling with classic pie crust, you just use an easy graham cracker bottom - ready in no time. What really makes it stand out? It's a silky filling whipped up from cream cheese mixed with sweetened condensed milk, spiced up lightly with vanilla and lemon to cut through the sweetness. No wonder this cool favorite stays popular - it works every time, wins over crowds, and fits right into holiday get-togethers.

