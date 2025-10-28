From Aldi's to Walmart: All the best Thanksgiving meal options to look at for the festival

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: A Walmart sign is displayed outside a Supercenter on November 18, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Walmart is set to report its third-quarter results on Tuesday, Nov. 19th. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Finally, Aldi, Walmart and some other retailers have rolled out the Thanksgiving meal bundles they’ve been teasing, handing shoppers a reason to raise a toast. With the holiday looming and grocery prices still inching upward, more families are feeling the squeeze. The two retail behemoths are stepping in with low‑cost, ready‑made holiday spreads.

Costco and Sam’s Club have each put out an all‑inclusive Thanksgiving kit for $40 to comfortably feed a ten‑person crew. The package bundles a turkey, buttery mashed potatoes, rich gravy, corn on the cob, and a sweet dessert to close the meal. While the warehouse giants push their offers, Walmart and Aldi are grabbing the headlines, pairing rock‑bottom prices with the kind of convenience that makes holiday prep almost painless.

Let's take a look to figure out which of these retailers actually hands you the deal for your holiday table.

Some of the best Thanksgiving offers you need to know about!

Walmart

Walmart is rolling out one of its affordable Thanksgiving deals, unveiling a $40 banquet that averages under $4 per person. The 2025 spread stands as the retailer's holiday dinner since the all‑inclusive offering debuted in 2022. This year's lineup features 20 items, beginning with a 13.5-pound turkey priced at $0.97 per pound and rounding out the menu with classic sides and dessert components, such as green beans, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, and all the ingredients needed for a pumpkin pie.

Ordering the bundle online is a cinch; shoppers can choose either an in‑store pickup or have it delivered straight to the door. First‑time users of Walmart's delivery service even snag free express shipping. Beyond the feast, Walmart offers upscale choices, including prime rib, gluten-free variations, and other premium options for anyone looking to elevate their holiday table.

Aldi

Aldi is looking out for holiday shoppers with its $40 Thanksgiving meal deal, which can comfortably feed up to ten people. The chain's limited-time offer includes a 14-pound turkey and nine classic side dishes, featuring the usual suspects, such as green beans, sweet potatoes, stuffing, and the essentials for pumpkin pie. Aldi's deal is now on, at stores across the nation and online, where shoppers can choose 'pickup or delivery' with partners like Instacart, Uber Eats and DoorDash, and the promotion stays in effect until December 24. With a footprint of over 2,400 stores across 38 states, Aldi keeps its promise of affordable prices during the holiday season.

Costco

According to Restaurants Catering, Costco is introducing a no-stress solution for holiday hosts: the 2025 Thanksgiving Dinner Kit, a fully prepared, heat-and-serve feast designed to ease the pressure on the day. The all-inclusive box contains all the Thanksgiving basics: pre-seasoned turkey breast, stuffing, buttery mashed potatoes, gooey mac and cheese, a selection of vegetables, tangy cranberry relish, soft dinner rolls, and, for dessert, both pumpkin and apple pies.

With a price tag of $269.99, the kit serves around eight diners, at $33 per person, and is shipped either frozen or chilled, making preparation a breeze. It's an offering on Costco's website, and shoppers can request home delivery or opt for pickup. Nevertheless, placing an order sooner rather than later is prudent, as the stock tends to run thin.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club has rolled out its 2025 Member's Mark Thanksgiving Feast, an option that lets families enjoy a holiday spread without the marathon of cooking. Shaped by chefs and real-member feedback, the ready-to-serve lineup blends top-quality ingredients with nostalgic flavors and can comfortably serve up to ten guests in under two hours, for less than $100.

This year's banquet introduces a trio of side dishes: green beans, with cranberries and sliced almonds, a buttery herb corn, and a luxuriously smooth sweet potato mash that boasts a richer, creamier mouthfeel. Alongside these, the beloved staples remain: smoked turkey, fluffy mashed potatoes, indulgent mac and cheese, soft dinner rolls, comforting pie, and a new harvest salad. Shoppers who want the meal must hold a Sam's Club membership, which costs $50 per year for Club members or $110 for Plus members. This membership grants a suite of perks, including fuel discounts, free curbside pickup, Scan & Go checkout and early shopping access.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!