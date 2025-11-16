Rick and Morty season 7 recap: Everything to know before season 8 airs

Executive Producer Dan Harmon, EP/Showrunner Scott Marder, Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Spencer Grammer, Chris Parnell, and Sarah Chalke speak onstage at Adult Swim's 'Rick and Morty' FYC Event at Saban Media Center on April 16, 2024 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Adult Swim/Warner Bros. Discovery )

Netflix and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty is an American animated sitcom for adults, which is based on the lives of Rick, who is an alcoholic scientist and lives with Beth, his daughter’s family, and Morty, who is Rick’s stupid but morally correct grandson.

The show’s storyline is based on the adventures that Rick and Morty go on together and the weird gadgets that they build together. The show is created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, and premiered for the first time on December 2, 2013. At the end of season 6 of Rick and Morty, the show had promised to return for its seventh season with Rick and Morty hunting down Rick Prime, an alter ego of Rick from a different dimension who killed this dimension’s Rick’s daughter and wife.

However, the seventh season ultimately began with a different storyline, with Rick ending up swapping his mind with his intellectually challenged son-in-law, Jerry, and their minds got mixed with each other, creating an amalgamation of their personalities.

However, despite the fact that it leads to a huge mix-up between the family members of both these characters, it also leads to quite a few soft moments of banter, with both of them confessing how they truly feel about each other.

Details explored on everything that happened in season 7 of Rick and Morty

Netflix and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty’s season 7 premiered on October 15, 2023, and the season finale took place on December 17, 2025. The season premiere was ranked to be underwhelming by fans and the audience; however, it picked up the pace pretty soon.

The episode right after showed how Ricky and his intellectually challenged son-in-law swapped their minds with each other’s, and that led to a hilarious turn of events for everybody around them. However, their experiment backfired when they realized that both their minds had mixed, and they had retained aspects from both their characters.

Even though Ricky and Jerry shared a rough sort of a relationship, during this time, both of them confessed how they truly felt about each other, and quite a few wholesome moments took place.

Another funny incident took place in season 7 when Morty felt that his moral compass was compromised when he found out that the pasta that Ricky used to feed them came from the bodies of human beings who had committed suicide. The storyline focused on how Morty seemed to be extremely torn between not wanting to become like his grandfather, Rick, and also simultaneously wanting and craving for his approval.

In one episode, Rick was shown having a conversation with his former partner Unity and his therapist, Doctor Wong, and towards the end of their interaction, it is clear that, despite all his personal hurdles, Rick did end up making some slow progress over the years.

In the fifth episode of season 7 of Rick and Morty, Rick was shown beating Prime to death due to Prime making it his life’s mission to blow up Rick’s entire family to shreds and also erase his wife from every possible dimension.

The scene of the death was poetic, showing Rick killing Prime with his bare hands, the person who had caused him so much pain and suffering, yet also had been the sole reason for his survival as well.

In the season finale, the show focuses on Morty’s ultimate fear, which was being abandoned by Rick, but he comes to terms with the fact that he is not indispensable and finds solace in who he already is.

