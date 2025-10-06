How long have Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny been together? Relationship timeline explored in wake of engagement

Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny first met in 2015 at a Teen Vogue party (Image via Getty)

Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny have confirmed their engagement on social media. The duo has been together for eight years and even briefly split in 2022.

The couple shared a joint Instagram post on Sunday, October 5, featuring glimpses of them posing together against different backgrounds. One of the snaps was captured from outside a window while they were kissing, alongside another in which Ryan showed off her ring.

There was also a black-and-white photo, in which the pair sat on top of a couch, followed by another featuring Powers carrying Destiny on his shoulder. Towards the end of the lineup, the duo stood wearing casual outfits, as the caption says:



“Engaged to the love of my life.”









In February, Destiny spoke to People magazine as she appeared at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, confirming that she and Powers were romantically linked again.

The singer and actress stated that she and Keith would continue to support each other as they have done so far. Furthermore, Ryan revealed that her partner also became emotional when he witnessed Destiny’s performance in The Fire Inside. The Oracle star continued referring to Powers by saying that she loves him a lot and added:



“He’s such a cheerleader for me, as I am for him. It just means everything. We’re just best friends - you know, we’re more than best friends.”



Meanwhile, popular faces from the entertainment industry sent their best wishes in the comments section of the latest social media post.

Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny: First meeting, split and other details







The couple’s first meeting dates back to 2015, when they attended a Teen Vogue party, according to Hot New Hip Hop. The pair then started having conversations on Instagram.

Notably, Keith Powes and Ryan Destiny appeared together at the BET Awards red carpet around three years after they first met, and a year later, they made the relationship official. The duo even began sharing glimpses of their bonding on social media, despite initially opting to keep everything private.

As mentioned, the couple separated for a brief period, with an insider telling People magazine that they have continued to maintain a close friendship and focus on their respective careers. Back in 2019, Ryan even opened up on the reasons behind the decision not to make anything about her and Keith public, as she spoke to the We the Urban magazine.



“For a minute we tried to hide it for numerous reasons, but as human beings sometimes you want to just shout to the world ‘I love this person and I’m happy!’ We try to find a balance. I’m already a private person and very career driven so reminding people that I am my own person is important,” Destiny said.



During another conversation with People magazine in June, Powers said that partnership works when an individual looks at their partner differently. The Maximum Impact star added that a couple will not stop loving each other, despite having fights or not talking to each other for some time.

Powers mentioned that the situation for him and Ryan is the same, as they never had a moment where they decided to end the relationship for minor reasons. She further stated:



“It’s just like we’re so locked in and we just get each other’s jokes and it’s just easy. We just flow honestly. And she teaches me a lot. I don’t know if I teach her stuff, but she teaches me so much. She’s made me a better artist, so it’s been great.”



As of this writing, Ryan and Keith have not addressed anything about their wedding plans.