Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from October 6 to 10, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from October 6 to 10, 2025, Cat and Rafe come up with a plan that could change life in town, while Sophia continues to trick Tate with her clever schemes. Jennifer, Jack, and Julie share a heartfelt moment, remembering Jennifer’s 40 years in Salem.

As the week goes on, secrets are revealed and relationships are tested. Thomas pushes limits with bold actions, and Chad faces the difficult task of telling Cat a hard truth. Meanwhile, Holly, Ari, Brady, Johnny, Chanel, Javi, and Leo all face personal and professional challenges, keeping Salem full of drama.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from October 6 to 10, 2025

Monday, October 6: Plans and surprises

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Cat and Rafe work together to make a plan that could have a big impact on their personal lives. Kayla gives Jennifer some honest advice, reminding her how important trust is.

Tensions rise when Thomas confronts Chad, questioning the choices he has been making. Jeremy shocks Stephanie with unexpected news, leaving her confused and unsure how to react.

Tuesday, October 7: Fooling and theorizing

Ari tries to cheer up Holly, who is having a hard time dealing with recent events. Johnny and Chanel work together, coming up with ideas to solve problems in Salem. Sophia tricks Tate once again, showing just how clever and sneaky she can be.

Elsewhere, Brady shares a theory with Sarah, making her curious and concerned. JJ opens up to Jada, sharing feelings he has kept to himself for a while.

Wednesday, October 8: Face-offs and secrets

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Xander, Philip, and Maggie confront Tony in a tense moment that tests their loyalties and brings up past issues. Johnny and Chanel get help from Rafe, giving them an advantage in their plans.

Sarah has an important realization that could change what she does next. Holly asks Ari to keep a big secret, testing the trust between them. Meanwhile, Tate starts looking for Holly, determined to find her and get answers.

Thursday, October 9: Memories and hard truths

Jennifer, Jack, and Julie look back on Jennifer’s 40 years in Salem, sharing happy moments, tears, and memories from her journey. JJ continues to struggle with troubling thoughts, unsure how to move forward.

Chad tells Cat a hard truth that could change their relationship. At the same time, Thomas makes a bold request, testing limits and creating tension with everyone around him.

Friday, October 10: Trips and concerns

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Holly gets ready for a trip, which could bring new changes to her storyline. Brady, Johnny, and Chanel go over notes together, hoping their teamwork will fix ongoing problems in Salem.

Ari updates Tate on important developments, keeping him informed while raising questions about trust. Sarah talks to Kayla, seeking advice during a difficult time. Meanwhile, Leo and Javi show concern about Tesoro, hinting at future complications.

This week in Salem promises a lot of drama, emotional talks, and surprising revelations. From secret plans and tricky schemes to heartfelt memories and bold requests, viewers will see characters facing challenges in both their personal lives and with others.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

