What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for October 2, 2025

Maggie Horton (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on October 2, 2025, Brady was crushed after Kayla told him the test results weren’t a match, while Holly’s reckless behavior forced her to deal with Maggie and the consequences of her accident. At the same time, Johnny and Chanel’s relationship hit another rough patch.

At the hospital, Brady struggled with the news that neither Tate nor Tesoro was a match. It left him thinking about his father and questioning Sophia’s strange claims about her pregnancy. Meanwhile, Holly recovered from smoke inhalation but had to face Maggie’s disappointment and admit to Tate that her drinking and poor choices had gone too far.

Elsewhere, Chanel and Johnny’s adoption plans fell apart again. Chanel doubted Johnny after shocking photos and a letter appeared, though he swore he was innocent. Meanwhile, Sophia secretly covered her tracks, erasing evidence to keep her schemes hidden. By the end, suspicion was rising and relationships were left on shaky ground.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Thursday, October 2, 2025

Brady faces another crushing blow

At the hospital, Brady was shocked when Kayla said the tests were negative. Tate wasn’t a match for Tesoro, and Brady feared they were back to square one. He thought about how his father would have handled the crisis and still doubted Sophia’s story, especially her claim about having a girl instead of a boy.

Maggie arrived, worried about Holly, and Kayla explained her injuries were only from smoke inhalation. Brady then admitted he had found Holly drunk and passed out before the fire, which raised more concerns about her choices and stability.

Holly and Tate’s painful goodbye

In Holly’s hospital room, her relationship with Tate ended. She told him she couldn’t handle the lies and heartbreak anymore and said goodbye, despite his pleas. Afterward, Maggie comforted Holly, warning her that drinking and reckless choices wouldn’t solve her problems. Holly admitted she had messed up and promised to do better.

Later, Tate told Brady the breakup felt final. He felt guilty about kissing Sophia, fearing it pushed Holly over the edge. Brady tried to reassure him, but both worried about the damage Sophia had caused.

Chanel and Johnny’s shaken future

At home, Chanel was angry with Johnny after finding compromising photos of Holly on his phone. Johnny swore he wasn’t involved and couldn’t explain why Sophia targeted him. Chanel grew more upset when the adoption social worker raised concerns, especially after receiving a troubling letter from Tesoro’s birth mother.

Johnny begged her to trust him and believe in their dream of becoming parents. Chanel hesitated but eventually said she did, and they embraced. Still, doubts lingered. When Paulina arrived and heard about the failed home study, she warned Chanel to be ready for disappointment but tried to keep her hope alive.

Sophia tightens her grip

At the dorms on Days of Our Lives, Sophia tried to cover her tracks by resetting Holly’s phone, erasing evidence, and turning off location sharing. When Ari walked in and heard the phone buzzing in Sophia’s pocket, she claimed it was just her mom calling.

Later, Tate saw Sophia near a trash can with Holly’s phone. She brushed it off, saying she dropped it by accident. Tate wasn’t convinced, but Sophia stuck to her story and quickly changed the subject.

Final moments raise more questions

The Days of Our Lives episode ended with tense moments across Salem. Maggie took Holly back to the dorms, where Ari said they were being evicted because of fire damage. Holly admitted it was her fault but, without her phone, still didn’t realize how much Sophia had betrayed her.

Meanwhile, Johnny asked Brady for answers. Together they connected the strange events including Holly’s supposed sexting, the birth mother’s letter, and Sophia’s growing role. Brady suspected foul play but had no proof. Kayla agreed to rerun the tests to be sure.

By the end, Paulina told Chanel she would be a mother someday, while Johnny promised to find out who was sabotaging them. All signs pointed to Sophia being behind the chaos.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock