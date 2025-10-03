Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 3, 2025, Friday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

On Friday, October 3, 2025, Jeopardy! saw another thrilling competition with a familiar champion. TJ Fisher emerged as the winner, successfully defending his title and securing a two-day total of $38,889. The episode ended with TJ leading despite a brief challenge from his competitors. His steady performance in both rounds took him to the weekend as champion.

TJ pulled ahead of Ellie Baker and Roberto Carabeo throughout the game. TJ was well-positioned to win after strong performances in both Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy!, and despite Ellie's challenge, he won his second game. Contestants were intrigued by the final question, a hint about a groundbreaking drama.

Glimpses of Jeopardy! episode on October 3, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy! Round

The Jeopardy! Round on October 3, 2025, featured six categories: Monopoly Spaces, Double-Letter Endings, Motto Zone, We Love You, Judy, Brave, and The Elements.

TJ Fisher quickly dominated, finding several clues and taking the most money. Despite losing $500 on a Daily Double, TJ led at halftime with $3,300. His competitors, Roberto Carabeo and Ellie Baker, were $1,600 and -$400 behind.



TJ had 8 correct answers and 3 errors in the round, demonstrating his confidence. Ellie had one correct answer and an error, while Roberto had two. TJ used his knowledge to get 10 more correct answers, extending his lead as the round ended.

TJ Fisher: 18 correct, 4 incorrect, $8,100

Roberto Carabeo: 2 correct, 1 incorrect, $1,200

Ellie Baker: 5 correct, 1 incorrect, $800

Double Jeopardy! Round

The Double Jeopardy! Round brought a more competitive edge to the game, as Ellie Baker surged ahead briefly. The categories included Civil War Generals, TV Title Overlaps, Lake Living, Safe Words, Gods & Goddesses, and Adjectives & Adverbs.

Ellie took the lead for several clues after a correct Daily Double response, creating tension. After finding DD3, TJ Fisher quickly regained his position and earned $4,500.



TJ kept going, adding 10 more correct answers despite Ellie's strong rally. After the round, TJ had a huge lead heading into Final Jeopardy! His opponents, Roberto and Ellie, had much ground to cover.

TJ Fisher: 31 correct, 6 incorrect, $23,800

Ellie Baker: 13 correct, 2 incorrect, $10,000

Roberto Carabeo: 6 correct, 3 incorrect, $800

Final Jeopardy! Round

The Final Jeopardy! Round was a dramatic finish. The category was Groundbreaking Drama.

The clue read: Act I of this 1879 play opens in a room with “a small sofa,” “a small table,” and “a cabinet with china and other small objects.”

The correct response was What is A Doll's House?, a play by Henrik Ibsen.

While all contestants wagered $0, Roberto Carabeo was the only player to answer the question correctly, which earned him an additional $0 but did not affect the final scores.

TJ Fisher: $23,800 (Correct response: What is Uncle Vanya?)

Ellie Baker: $10,000 (Incorrect response: What is The Glass Menagerie?)

Roberto Carabeo: $800 (Correct response: What is A Doll’s House?)

Jeopardy! Recap - Friday, October 3, 2025

Jeopardy! Round

Categories: Monopoly Spaces, Double-Letter Endings, Motto Zone, We Love You, Judy, Brave, The Elements

Scores after Jeopardy! Round:

TJ: $8,100

Roberto: $1,200

Ellie: $800



Statistics after Jeopardy! Round:

TJ: 8 correct, 3 incorrect

Roberto: 2 correct, 0 incorrect

Ellie: 1 correct, 1 incorrect



TJ's Performance:

Led from the start, continuing to ring in frequently.

Lost $500 on the Daily Double but still led at the break.

Dominated the round with 18 correct responses.



Player Interviews:

Ellie: Wrote about wanting to be the host of Jeopardy! on her law school application.

Roberto: Shared a dressing room with Bruce Springsteen and didn’t realize it.

TJ: Defending the honor of his college a cappella group.



Double Jeopardy! Round

Categories: Civil War Generals, TV Title Overlaps, Lake Living, Safe Words, Gods & Goddesses, Adjectives & Adverbs



Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

TJ: 31 correct, 6 incorrect

Ellie: 13 correct, 2 incorrect

Roberto: 6 correct, 3 incorrect

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

TJ: $23,800

Ellie: $10,000

Roberto: $800

Final Jeopardy

Category: Groundbreaking Drama

Roberto was the only player to be correct: "What is A Doll’s House?"

Ellie bet $0, answering "What is The Glass Menagerie?"

TJ bet $0, answering "What is Uncle Vanya?"



Final Scores:

Roberto: $800

Ellie: $10,000

TJ: $23,800 (Total for the day: $38,889)

Result:

TJ is the champion and will return on Monday for his third win.

TJ Fisher won tonight's Jeopardy!, continuing his two-day streak of $38,889 in winnings. After Ellie and Roberto challenged him, TJ's performance in both rounds, especially in Double Jeopardy!, secured his win.