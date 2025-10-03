Type keyword(s) to search

Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 3, 2025, Friday

In tonight’s Jeopardy! episode, TJ Fisher claimed victory, continuing his impressive run with a total of $38,889 over two days
By Rajasini Saha | Friday 10/3/2025, 5:00PM EDT
    On Friday, October 3, 2025, Jeopardy! saw another thrilling competition with a familiar champion. TJ Fisher emerged as the winner, successfully defending his title and securing a two-day total of $38,889. The episode ended with TJ leading despite a brief challenge from his competitors. His steady performance in both rounds took him to the weekend as champion.

    TJ pulled ahead of Ellie Baker and Roberto Carabeo throughout the game. TJ was well-positioned to win after strong performances in both Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy!, and despite Ellie's challenge, he won his second game. Contestants were intrigued by the final question, a hint about a groundbreaking drama.

    Glimpses of Jeopardy! episode on October 3, 2025, Friday

    Jeopardy! Round

    The Jeopardy! Round on October 3, 2025, featured six categories: Monopoly Spaces, Double-Letter Endings, Motto Zone, We Love You, Judy, Brave, and The Elements. 

    TJ Fisher quickly dominated, finding several clues and taking the most money. Despite losing $500 on a Daily Double, TJ led at halftime with $3,300. His competitors, Roberto Carabeo and Ellie Baker, were $1,600 and -$400 behind.

    TJ had 8 correct answers and 3 errors in the round, demonstrating his confidence. Ellie had one correct answer and an error, while Roberto had two. TJ used his knowledge to get 10 more correct answers, extending his lead as the round ended.

     

    • TJ Fisher: 18 correct, 4 incorrect, $8,100
    • Roberto Carabeo: 2 correct, 1 incorrect, $1,200
    • Ellie Baker: 5 correct, 1 incorrect, $800

    Double Jeopardy! Round

    The Double Jeopardy! Round brought a more competitive edge to the game, as Ellie Baker surged ahead briefly. The categories included Civil War Generals, TV Title Overlaps, Lake Living, Safe Words, Gods & Goddesses, and Adjectives & Adverbs. 

    Ellie took the lead for several clues after a correct Daily Double response, creating tension. After finding DD3, TJ Fisher quickly regained his position and earned $4,500.

    TJ kept going, adding 10 more correct answers despite Ellie's strong rally. After the round, TJ had a huge lead heading into Final Jeopardy! His opponents, Roberto and Ellie, had much ground to cover.

     

    • TJ Fisher: 31 correct, 6 incorrect, $23,800
    • Ellie Baker: 13 correct, 2 incorrect, $10,000
    • Roberto Carabeo: 6 correct, 3 incorrect, $800

    Final Jeopardy! Round

    The Final Jeopardy! Round was a dramatic finish. The category was Groundbreaking Drama.

    The clue read: Act I of this 1879 play opens in a room with “a small sofa,” “a small table,” and “a cabinet with china and other small objects.” 

    The correct response was What is A Doll's House?, a play by Henrik Ibsen. 

    While all contestants wagered $0, Roberto Carabeo was the only player to answer the question correctly, which earned him an additional $0 but did not affect the final scores.

    • TJ Fisher: $23,800 (Correct response: What is Uncle Vanya?)
    • Ellie Baker: $10,000 (Incorrect response: What is The Glass Menagerie?)
    • Roberto Carabeo: $800 (Correct response: What is A Doll’s House?)

    TJ Fisher won tonight's Jeopardy!, continuing his two-day streak of $38,889 in winnings. After Ellie and Roberto challenged him, TJ's performance in both rounds, especially in Double Jeopardy!, secured his win.

    TOPICS: Jeopardy!


