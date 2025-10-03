What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for October 3, 2025

EJ DiMera (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on October 3, 2025, Stephanie struggled with painful memories of her past as Alex tried to reassure her, while Chad and Cat enjoyed their new romance despite family concerns. Meanwhile, EJ and Paulina clashed over the blackout, fueling more conflict in Salem.

At the Horton house on Days of Our Lives, Julie was overjoyed when Jeremy Horton suddenly returned. But his presence left Stephanie shaken, forcing her to face the man who once caused her deep pain. Though Jeremy acted charming, his return raised questions about whether he truly changed or if more trouble was coming.

Elsewhere, Paulina’s push to hold EJ responsible for the blackout led to a heated argument. Their fiery showdown showed how high the stakes had become. With Jeremy’s return, Chad’s romance, and Paulina’s battle against EJ, Salem’s drama only grew more intense.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Friday, October 3, 2025

Stephanie confides in Alex

The Days of Our Lives episode began with Stephanie feeling guilty and uneasy after EJ found out she was Anastasia. Alex suggested she reveal the truth herself before EJ used it against her, but Stephanie was more worried about Jeremy Horton’s return.

She told Alex about their painful past, including his smuggling and abuse. Alex grew angry on her behalf and assured her it wasn’t her fault, though Stephanie still struggled to believe it. Her anxiety was clear, even as she tried to hide it.

Chad and Cat’s romance

While Stephanie struggled, Chad enjoyed happier moments with Cat. They met in the Square, glowing from their new romance. Chad no longer wanted to keep their relationship secret, even if it upset others.

Cat worried about his family’s reaction, especially Julie’s and Jennifer’s disapproval. But Chad’s positivity won her over, and the couple embraced their happiness. Their lighthearted scenes balanced the darker drama in Salem.

Jeremy’s dramatic return

The biggest surprise came at the Horton house when Julie happily welcomed her cousin Jeremy back. He claimed he had changed, saying he was now a certified teacher and would be substituting for Thomas and Rachel’s class.

Julie was thrilled, but Chad grew suspicious of Jeremy’s sudden return. His doubts proved right when Jeremy later showed up at Stephanie’s door with flowers, leaving her shaken by the painful memories he brought back.

Paulina confronts EJ

Paulina stormed into the DiMera mansion to confront EJ about the blackout. She accused him of causing it, pointing to proof from the power company. EJ denied it and threatened to blame the city’s old power grid or even counter-sue.

Their heated argument showed how deep their rivalry had grown. Gwen, glad to avoid more conflict, let Paulina take over. The fight ended in a stalemate, but Paulina warned she wasn’t done with EJ yet.

By the end of the episode on Days of Our Lives, Chad’s home life grew tense when Thomas, influenced by Rachel, accused him of lying about Cat. Chad was shaken, torn between his son and his relationship.

Meanwhile, Stephanie tried to stay strong but broke down in tears. Her fears became real when Jeremy showed up at her door with flowers, proving her past wasn’t over. With Jeremy’s comeback, Chad’s family issues, and EJ’s fight with Paulina, Salem faced even more drama ahead.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

