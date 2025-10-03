Big Brother UK: Housemates spend eye-currency at Big Brother’s Eyedeal Mini Mart tonight

Big Brother UK hots, AJ Odudu and Will Best (Image via Getty)

Big Brother UK aired on Friday, 3 October 2025, at 9 p.m. on ITV2 and ITVX with a new twist for the housemates.

This episode showed the contestants using their eye-currency to buy items at Big Brother’s Eyedeal Mini Mart.

The feature allowed players to exchange the points they had saved for food, treats, and other supplies.

It followed a week of emotional conversations and strategy in the house, including Elsa sharing with Jenny her confusion about Marcus and George’s open chat about money and relationships.

The instalment revealed how the housemates planned their spending, who chose to save and who decided to spend, and how these choices might have affected future tasks or rewards.

Big Brother also stated that “the richest housemates will have the privilege of entering the shop first,” hinting at a race for the best items.

The episode also moved closer to the first live eviction between Zelah and Gani, so viewers saw how shopping choices and alliances played into the wider game.

Eye-currency decisions at the Eyedeal Mini Mart in Big Brother UK

In this segment of the episode, Big Brother gathered the contestants in the living room and explained the Eyedeal Mini Mart rules.

“Housemates, today you will have the opportunity to spend your eye-currency at the Eyedeal Mini Mart,” Big Brother announced.

Shelves were stocked with snacks, toiletries, and small comforts, each with a price tag in eye-currency.

Contestants had to decide whether to spend or save for later. The richest players went in first, setting the tone for the rest.

Some housemates openly weighed up the benefits, with one remarking that they “didn’t know if splashing the cash now was the best idea.”

Others saw it as a chance to enjoy a rare treat in the intense environment of the house. The sequence showed each person’s priorities and strategies.

This part of the show also revealed who had managed to build up the most eye-currency through tasks and challenges over the past week, offering insight into the hidden hierarchy forming in the house.

The Eyedeal Mini Mart twist added another layer to the game by testing not just budgeting but also patience and foresight.

Conversations and reveals shape this episode of Big Brother UK

Alongside the shopping event, the episode revisited key conversations among the housemates. Elsa told Jenny she felt “confused” about Marcus and was unsure who he liked. Jenny pointed out that

“the only two girls in here that are single are you and Nancy,” which led Elsa to question whether Marcus had still been drawn to Nancy.

These exchanges highlighted how relationships and uncertainty influenced day-to-day decisions. In the garden, the prize money discussion continued.

Jenny said she would “go on holidays, loads of holidays” if she won the £100k, while George warned against quick spending and shared, “I own more properties than I’ve had kisses. It’s currently 2-nil. I’ve never had a first kiss.”

Jenny reacted with surprise, and George added that he thought “there’s more to life than these cheap thrills.” These open moments set the emotional backdrop for the Eyedeal Mini Mart twist and the looming eviction.



They showed viewers how personal values, friendships, and money were all woven into the game. As the episode ended, the focus shifted back to who would be the second person evicted, Zelah or Gani, and how the remaining housemates planned to move forward.



Stay tuned for more updates.