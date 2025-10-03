The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from October 6 to 10, 2025

Audra Charles and Kyle Abbott (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing from October 6 to 10, 2025, Kyle and Audra’s feud reaches a breaking point, while Victor stuns everyone with a revelation that could change his family’s future. Phyllis finds herself caught in a troubling situation that may affect her next move.

The Newman family takes the spotlight in power struggles as Nick makes a bold choice that surprises those around him, and Adam and Chelsea earn Victor’s trust. Jill, Cane, and Lily face turmoil when hidden parts of the past resurface. Viewers can look forward to a week full of twists, passion, and plenty of drama.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from October 6 to 10, 2025

Monday, October 6: Lines in the sand

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor puts a careful plan into action to take down his rival, focusing on Cane and uncovering secrets from the past.

Kyle and Audra’s anger grows so strong that it may be very hard, or even impossible, for them to make peace. Jack stays quiet about his plans, hinting that he has a strategy to protect the Abbott family.

Tuesday, October 7: Unfinished business

Nikki steps up and finally deals with unfinished matters with Jill, creating tension between the two strong women. Tessa grows worried about Mariah, fearing her wife might be in danger. Nick questions Phyllis about her connection to Cane, but her answers only leave him more unsure about what she really wants.

Wednesday, October 8: A past unearthed

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor surprises Jill by sharing shocking news about her family, making her wonder if it involves Billy or Cane. Nikki continues searching for answers on her own. Jack, determined but frustrated, pushes Cane to make the right decision, though convincing him seems almost impossible, like trying to make water dry.

Thursday, October 9: Breaking the rules

Jack works hard to honor his late father by keeping the Abbott family safe and protecting everything that belongs to them. Nick, on the other hand, feels frustrated because following the rules has not worked for him. He decides to take bold steps and do things differently than he usually does.

Jill and Lily confront Cane right away after Victor’s surprising news. They want answers and are determined to learn the secrets he has been keeping from everyone.

Friday, October 10: Crossroads of the heart

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor takes time to show how much he values Adam and Chelsea. He rewards their loyalty and celebrates the strong bond they have rebuilt. At the same time, Cricket and Danny make a very important decision about their wedding.

This choice could bring them great happiness or cause heartbreak, depending on what happens next. Elsewhere, Phyllis ends up in a difficult situation that puts her in a tricky spot. Her actions spark talk about a possible new romance and leave viewers wondering what she will do next.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.