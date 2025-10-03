Saturday Night Live Season 51: List of all the cast and musical guests explored

Saturday Night Live © YouTube/SNL

Saturday Night Live Season 51 kicks off on October 4, 2025, with host Bad Bunny. Fans can catch the show live at 11:30/10:30c on NBC or stream it on Peacock. The American comedy classic continues its tradition of satirical sketches and celebrity appearances with a fresh as well as returning cast. SNL is ready to entertain with a mix of veterans and newcomers in a new season.

Each week, a celebrity host leads the cast through skits on Saturday Night Live Season 51. SNL's regular cast returns and new Featured Players appear. Some changes include Ben Marshall's promotion from contributor to main cast. Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, and James Austin Johnson return for another season of laughs.

Saturday Night Live Season 51 stars famous comedians. New actors are joining Michael Che and Kenan Thompson to revitalize the iconic stage. Let's list all the actors and their roles.

Saturday Night Live Season 51: Full List of Cast and Musical guests

Michael Che

Michael Che has been a fixture on SNL 51 for over a decade. Known for co-anchoring "Weekend Update" with Colin Jost, Che brings his sharp wit and observational humor. Che was a noted "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" correspondent before joining SNL. He excels at late-night comedy because he often comments on politics and society.

Mikey Day

Since 2016, Mikey Day has performed on Saturday Night Live. Day, who started writing, became an actor and starred in many memorable sketches. His sketches, like "Beavis and Butt-Head" and characters like David S. Pumpkins, are famous. Day's comedic talents have been shown in various TV shows and movies outside of SNL. SNL classics like the "HBO Mario Kart Trailer" parody were made with Streeter Seidell.

Andrew Dismukes

In 2020, Andrew Dismukes joined SNL 51 as a key player. Dismukes, a talented stand-up comedian and writer, often collaborates with James Austin Johnson on hilarious sketches. Dismukes started writing on SNL and is known for his deadpan delivery and improv. He often performs at New York City's Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. His SNL work made him a new comedian.

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman's celebrity impersonations have made her a Saturday Night Live Season 51 staple. Fineman has become a popular SNL performer since joining in 2019, impersonating Drew Barrymore and Timothée Chalamet. Fineman gained Instagram fame with her hilarious sketches and impressions before SNL. Her film and TV credits include Big Mouth and Twisted Metal.

Marcello Hernández

Marcello Hernández, an SNL regular since 2023, brings his comedy to the 51st season. His portrayal of Domingo gives the show a diverse perspective. His hometown of Miami and stand-up comedy experience give him a strong stage presence. Especially on "Weekend Update," Hernández's characters are beloved.

James Austin Johnson

James Austin Johnson, known for his impression of former President Donald Trump, is another standout in Saturday Night Live Season 51. Johnson can also imitate Joe Biden and Lindsey Graham, making him one of the show's famous performers. Before joining SNL in 2022, Johnson got his name on social media.

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson, the longest-running cast member in Saturday Night Live history, continues his iconic run in season 51. Since 2003, Thompson has brought his unmatched comedic timing and versatility to SNL. He has performed sketches, including his news anchor roles and celebrity impressions like Steve Harvey. Thompson achieved success in film and television after SNL, including Kenan & Kel and Good Burger.

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang's return for SNL Season 51 is an add-on. After joining SNL as a writer in 2018, Yang is a fan favorite for his quirky characters and flawless delivery. He received Emmy nominations for his Trump impressions. Yang also appeared in Wicked Part 1 and Las Culturistas.



Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska are the new featured players and Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline are the returning players of SNL 51.

Every Musical Guest for Saturday Night Live Season 51

Season 51 of Saturday Night Live will feature an exciting lineup of musical guests, ensuring that each episode delivers top-tier performances to complement the show’s comedic sketches. Here's a look at the musical guests scheduled to appear in the upcoming season:

October 4: Doja Cat

Doja Cat, known for her pop, rap, and experimental sounds, will open the season on October 4. Doja Cat will debut on SNL with songs from her new album Vie. The singer, known for “Kiss Me More” and “Jealous Type,” will bring energy and style to Studio 8H. With his SNL experience, Bad Bunny will set the tone for an exciting night.

October 11: Role Model

Tucker Pillsbury, known as Role Model, is an up-and-coming artist known for his introspective and catchy pop songs. His viral single "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" has already garnered attention. This will be his first appearance on the show, making it a significant moment for the artist.

October 18: Sabrina Carpenter

Returning as host and musical guest on SNL on October 18, Sabrina Carpenter is much anticipated. Carpenter, known for Girl Meets World and her music career, will host and perform from her latest album. Fans can expect a fun mix of musical performances and comedic sketches on her first SNL double-duty. Sabrina has performed on SNL and excelled musically and comedically.

A strong musical guest lineup and all-star cast make Saturday Night Live Season 51 exciting. Newcomers Ben Marshall and Tommy Brennan will join Kenan Thompson and Michael Che. The season begins with Bad Bunny and Doja Cat, setting the tone for entertaining episodes. Saturday Night Live Season 51 promises another memorable year of sketches and performances with its unique mix of comedy, satire, and live music.

