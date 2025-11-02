Saturday Night Live host Miles Teller parodies the Property Brothers as Trump remodels the White House

Miles Teller attends "The November man" premiere on September 11, 2014 in Deauville, France (Image via Getty)

Miles Teller hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, portraying both Jonathan and Drew Scott from HGTV’s Property Brothers in a sketch where the twins assisted Donald Trump with a White House remodeling project.

The parody, titled “White House Makeover,” depicted Trump demolishing the East Wing to make space for a ballroom.

Teller’s dual performance, alongside James Austin Johnson as Trump and Chloe Fineman as Melania Trump, recreated a mock renovation scenario combining political satire with home improvement themes, as reported by NBC’s Saturday Night Live and Entertainment Weekly.

Miles Teller doubles as the Property Brothers in Saturday Night Live's White House renovation parody

Miles Teller portrays the Property Brothers

In the sketch, Teller appeared as both Drew and Jonathan Scott, using a digital split-screen effect to play the twin hosts.

Introducing himself as Drew, Teller described his role as a real estate expert, followed by his double explaining,

“I’m his twin brother, Jonathan, and I’m a contractor.”

The sequence followed the format of Property Brothers, with the hosts arriving at the White House to consult with the Trumps about a remodeling plan.

The dialogue included references to previous SNL portrayals of the Trumps, with Johnson’s Trump immediately asking which of the brothers was “married to New Girl,” referring to Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott’s real-life fiancée.

Teller’s dual characters maintained their trademark banter as they discussed the project with the couple.

The White House “remodel” and ballroom plan

The skit focused on Trump’s fictional plan to demolish the East Wing and construct a ballroom, presented as the couple’s latest project since moving back into the White House.

Teller’s Drew explained that their "biggest challenge yet" was building the new White House ballroom and mentioned that the Trumps had been evicted for four years before moving back in.

Johnson’s Trump responded,

“I put these gold urns everywhere, like a hundred in every room. That makes me happy.”

The sketch also showed Trump displaying a crown he claimed to have received from a trip to Asia, adding that “nothing says democracy” like that symbol of power.

Fineman’s Melania described her husband’s decorating preferences and clarified that certain Halloween-themed pieces were meant for Christmas.

She also explained that the house was “only 55,000 square feet” and that they needed a ballroom because Donald “loves to dance.”

Trump then remarked that he was a “terrific dancer,” telling others to believe what they saw.

Expanding the project and Trump’s new ideas

As the fictional renovation continued, Teller’s Property Brothers asked about Trump’s budget, to which Johnson’s character replied that it ranged "between $350 million and infinity."

Trump also proposed adding an MMA ring for fights, explaining that they could host official matches as well as casual ones in the backyard.

He then referenced the idea of "bum fights," which was used as part of the exaggerated dialogue in the sketch. Melania’s character stated that the remodel aimed to make the residence their “forever home.” Trump added,

“It will be ready just in time for my third term. We’re going to be doing something called coup.”

Toward the end of the sketch, Teller’s Drew reminded Trump about the project payment.

Trump then asked if the brothers were from Canada before shouting "ICE," prompting agents to enter the room.

The segment concluded with an announcer introducing the show as The Property Brothers, noting it would air on HGTV and Truth Social.

The “White House Makeover” sketch aired as part of Saturday Night Live’s November 1 episode, featuring Miles Teller as host and referencing both political and television culture through its scripted performance.

Stay tuned for more updates.