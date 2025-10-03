Who is George Gilbert from Big Brother UK 2025? Age, job, and more explored

George Gilbert from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@itvxofficial)

George Gilbert is one of the housemates who joined Big Brother UK 2025 as a late entrant. He entered the house alongside Richard Storry, Cameron Barnes, and Feyisola Akintoye.

Upon his arrival, George and the other new housemates were tasked with selecting two existing Big Brother UK housemates to face eviction. He is from Braintree, Essex, and is 23 years old.

George holds a position as a parish councillor in his local area and is also a professional actor. His responsibilities outside the show include both local governance and skilled acting. During his time on the show, he has had a private social media account and has stated plans for prize money if he wins.

Everything to know about George Gilbert from Big Brother UK 2025

Early life, age, and hometown

AS per Heat World, George Gilbert was born in 2002, making him 23 years old in 2025. He is from Braintree, a town located in Essex, England. Information about his early education or family has not been publicly disclosed.

Outside of the Big Brother UK house, George is involved in local governance as a parish councillor. Reports indicate that he is one of the youngest members on his parish council, with other members being significantly older.

He has mentioned that his age makes his position unusual for a council of its size. His early life details, beyond his birthplace and current residence, have not been provided in public sources.

Georgie's career and professional work

George Gilbert has two professional roles. His public position is as a parish councillor in his local area, which involves responsibilities related to local governance and community matters.

In addition to his council work, George is a professional actor. He has completed formal drama school training and maintains professional profiles on industry platforms.

His acting credits include appearances in television series such as Downton Abbey, The Essex Serpent, Pennyworth, Sneakerheads, and Everything Now.

George has also appeared in commercial campaigns for companies including Adidas, Eurovision, and Foot Asylum: Sabotage. His listed skills in acting include physical and sketch comedy.

Public sources suggest that he is still working as an actor in addition to his duties with the council, and this is the primary job that he has apart from Big Brother.

George has a social media account on Instagram @georgegilbertig with 1,419 followers, though he kept the account private while on the show.

Participation in Big Brother UK 2025 and public statements

According to The Tab, George entered Big Brother UK 2025 as a late housemate alongside Richard Storry, Cameron Barnes, and Feyisola Akintoye.

Upon entering the Big Brother UK house, he and the other new entrants were required to assign the “evil eye” to two existing housemates, putting those individuals at risk of eviction.

George said that he applied to the show to meet people of different backgrounds and talk to those people. He also detailed what he would do if he won any prize money on the show, stating that paying off his parents' mortgage would be his priority.

Information regarding his interactions and daily activities within the house has been documented through media coverage of Big Brother UK 2025, with multiple outlets reporting on his entry and assigned tasks in the house.

