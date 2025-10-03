Who is Gani Khan from Big Brother UK 2025? Age, job, and more explored

Gani from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK 2025 has returned with a new lineup of housemates participating in the latest season of the long-running reality series.

The show continues to follow contestants living together under constant surveillance while completing challenges and facing weekly evictions.

Among the new housemates is Gani Khan, who entered the house as the first contestant this season. He is 39 years old, from Bromley, and works as a night manager at Pizza Hut. In addition, he maintains an acting profile on Backstage and has described himself as an up-and-coming actor.

Everything to know about Gani Khan from Big Brother UK 2025

Background and personal information

As per Heat World reports, Gani Khan was born in 1986 and is based in Bromley, located in the Greater London area. Details about his early life and education have not been publicly disclosed.

In addition to his TV work, Gani works in the hospitality industry, mainly as a night supervisor at Pizza Hut. Gani is also interested in acting, in addition to his hospitality work.

His Backstage profile lists experience acting in both short films and features and identifies him as an emerging actor. No further details about his past professional career or any personal history have been shared publicly.

Gani maintains a social media presence under the handle @gani_khann with 3,454 followers, which will remain inactive while he is in the house.

Career and acting experience

Gani Khan has worked as a night manager at Pizza Hut. On his Big Brother application, Khan mentioned that experiencing Big Brother would allow him to grow personally and develop his public profile.

In his Backstage profile, he has stated he can perform in multiple roles, and he can improvise and change the type of character he performs. He has acted in short films and feature films, although his experience as an actor is not extensive.

Compared to other housemates with formal training or long-term professional credits, Gani’s acting work is limited to the roles listed on his Backstage account.

Participation in Big Brother UK 2025

Within the Big Brother house, Gani Khan has indicated that he intends to contribute energy and participate in social interactions.

He has outlined plans for any prize money won, stating that it would be divided into three portions: one for financial stability, one for his business, and one for a house deposit. He has also mentioned a potential charitable contribution.

In the latest episode, while chatting with another housemate, Jenny, Gani expressed some aspects of his personal history. He noted he moved to the UK from India, and shared that he was bi-curious from 2022 to 2024.

He conveyed that in December 2023, his father inquired about him getting married, and he married his cousin in January 2024. Gani specified that he remains married, and together they have a 10-month-old infant son.

He expressed consistency and continuity in responsibly developing a relationship with both his wife and child. Gani further articulated that the choice to stay together was his own, with the intention of healing and sustaining a family bond. He offered little information about his religion or aspects of their marriage and family life today.

As of the latest episode on Big Brother UK 2025, Gani is at risk of elimination. He is up for eviction alongside fellow housemate Zelah.

