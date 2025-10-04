"I'm so grateful" - Big Brother UK 2025 latest evictee Gani Khan reflects on his time on the show

Gani Khan from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK 2025’s second eviction was confirmed as 39-year-old Gani Khan left the house following the public vote.

Gani, a pizza shop manager, became the second housemate to be evicted this season after receiving fewer votes to save than fellow nominee Zelah.

Speaking after his exit, Gani shared his reaction to his journey on the show, saying:



"I loved every bit of it, actually. I'm literally looking at the Big Brother house, and I'm thinking, oh my God, am I really in the Big Brother house? And I take everything. This is such a wonderful experience that I had. And this is once in a lifetime. And I'm so grateful. I'm so, so, so grateful."



Gani Khan becomes the second housemate evicted from Big Brother UK 2025







Gani Khan’s eviction night

The live eviction was scheduled to take place outdoors, but was moved indoors due to Storm Amy, which brought safety concerns.

As a result, presenter Will Best escorted Gani through a backdoor exit instead of the usual live audience setting.

AJ Odudu then revealed to viewers that Gani had been eliminated after receiving the lowest number of public votes.

During his first moments after leaving, Gani expressed surprise at the result. He admitted that he seriously didn’t know what to even say at the moment.

In his interview with AJ and Will, he further explained his thoughts on why he was voted out:



"I was like, 'What?' The public didn't save me as they didn't get to see much more about me probably."



This outcome meant that Zelah, a 25-year-old personal trainer, secured her place in the house after receiving more votes from the British public.

His journey inside the house

Gani entered the house alongside other contestants and quickly formed bonds with fellow housemates. He spoke about his connection with Caroline, sharing,



"The first person I saw. I come from India, we are quite reserved and we play according to the age. I found her so inspiring and I loved her straight away, the way she walked in - she's my girl."



Reflecting on his overall time, Gani said he wished he could have shared more of himself with both the housemates and the audience.

In his post-eviction interview, he explained that he wanted to "share more of myself" during his stay on the show.

Gani’s exit came after Emily Hewertson, who was removed earlier in the series as part of an opening twist. Emily, 25, had been voted out in the second episode following decisions made by Caroline and Gani during a game.

The impact of the weather on the eviction

The second eviction of the season was also marked by a shift in format due to external conditions.

Storm Amy, which brought winds of up to 100mph across the UK, caused producers to move the broadcast from the outdoor set to the Big Brother: Late & Live studio.

According to The Mirror, a Big Brother spokesperson explained the adjustment, stating that due to bad weather and as a precautionary measure, that night’s live eviction would take place in the Big Brother: Late & Live studio with no outside broadcast.

The spokesperson added that the "health and safety" of everyone remained the highest priority.

The weather-related change echoed a previous incident in 2015 when a live final was also disrupted by severe conditions.

Despite the altered setup, AJ Odudu and Will Best continued to host the eviction from the studio, maintaining the planned schedule of events.

Stay tuned for more updates.