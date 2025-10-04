Who went home in the latest episode of Big Brother UK? Details explored

Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best (Image via Getty)



Big Brother UK aired on Friday, 3 October 2025, on ITV2 and ITVX with a live eviction that looked different due to severe weather.

The episode confirmed that Gani Khan was the second housemate to leave the series after receiving the fewest public votes against fellow nominee Zelah Glasson.

Because of Storm Amy, the production moved away from its usual outdoor set and live crowd.

AJ Odudu and Will Best anchored the programme from the Late and Live studio, while Will greeted Gani in the house exit corridor.

The altered format followed a week of intense discussion in the house and a previous launch-night twist that had already sent one housemate home.

This instalment focused on the eviction result, the logistics around the weather disruption, and the context from earlier conversations that had shaped public opinion.

With the live element adapted for safety, the programme still delivered the core eviction beats and set up the competitive field for the week ahead.

Eviction result and format changes under Storm Amy in Big Brother UK

The eviction result confirmed that Gani Khan left the house after polling the fewest votes, while Zelah Glasson remained in Big Brother UK.

The show adjusted its format due to the weather, replacing the usual outdoor live crowd with a controlled studio setup.

Will Best waited in the interior exit corridor to meet Gani and explain the situation, noting there would be no live audience on site because of the storm.

AJ Odudu and Will then continued from the Late and Live studio, where Gani’s post-exit interview took place, and his best bits were played.

The production described the shift as necessary to keep the live show moving under difficult conditions.

In practice, the essentials remained: the announcement, a brief greeting at the door, and a sit-down chat soon after.

The episode made clear that the priority was a safe, uninterrupted broadcast while preserving the vote outcome and core rituals.

The segment also reiterated the season’s earlier pace: a launch-night twist had already produced one early exit, so this was the second departure as the game settled into its weekly rhythm.

Gani’s personal revelation and audience reaction

Big Brother UK eviction followed a week in which Gani discussed aspects of his personal life on camera. In a conversation with Jenny, he described a period of exploring his sexuality, saying,



“2022 was the turning point in my life,” and that from 2022 to 2024 he had been “enjoying and exploring bisexuality.”



He added that family pressure later intensified, explaining that at the end of 2023 “my dad… asked me [to get married] and I couldn’t say no,” which led to a wedding in January 2024 to a cousin.

He also said he has a 10-month-old son with his spouse and acknowledged that married life was not for him. These details emerged close to the eviction, giving viewers more information about his background and choices.

The episode packaged those clips alongside the vote result, without adding commentary, and presented the timeline as Gani described it.

As with all Big Brother UK broadcasts, audience sentiment formed outside the house through public voting and social media discussion.

With Gani now out and Zelah remaining, the field resets for the next cycle of tasks, nominations, and the following live eviction night.



______________________________________________________________



Stay tuned for more updates.