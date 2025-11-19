Wicked: For Good: Release date, where to watch and what to expect

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the "Wicked: For Good" European Premiere at Cineworld London Leicester Square on November 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Wicked: For Good is set to hit the theatres on November 21, 2025. Starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, this musical fantasy film is a sequel to Wicked, released in 2024 and will continue its plot where it left off in the first part of the film.

Directed by John M. Chu, in the second part, Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba Thropp is set on a mission to clear her name because she is truly not wicked. Elphaba has flown away after singing “Defying Gravity” and everyone in Oz now believes she is the “wicked” witch. The new movie, Wicked: For Good, shows what happens next.

Elphaba is now known as the Wicked Witch of the West, whereas Araina’s Glinda has also got a new identity, Glinda the Good. The upcoming film is based on Act 2 of the Wicked stage musical (2003), inspired by the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire. Maguire’s novel is a reimagining of The Wizard of Oz (the 1900 book and the 1939 movie).

On December 16, 2024, Universal announced the second part of the Wicked movie will be called Wicked: For Good, inspired by the Act 2 song “For Good.” The first Wicked movie (2024) was a huge hit and earned more than $756 million worldwide and it won two Oscars.

Release date of Wicked: For Good

Featuring some of the best Broadway musicals, Wicked: For Good will hit the theatres on Friday, November 21, 2025. The film will only be released in theaters first and its digital and streaming details have not been confirmed yet.

According to reports, Wicked: For Good is expected to start streaming in March 2026. This is because the first movie became available on streaming 119 days after its theatrical release. The film is expected to be available to stream on Peacock.

For the digital release, nothing is officially confirmed yet. But the first Wicked movie became available to buy or rent online 39 days after it was in theaters. So, if the second part follows the same pattern, it could be released digitally by late December 2025.

Meet the cast and know which songs will be featured in Wicked: For Good

According to reports by Elle, two new songs have been confirmed for the new film, and Stephen Schwartz is the composer for both. The film’s director confirmed the same in an interview with Games Radar (via Elle):

“We get maybe a new song—or two. We get more into the meat, and the best is yet to come with these characters.”

Mentioned below are a few songs from Act 2’s songbook that are expected to be featured in Wicked: For Good.

No One Mourns the Wicked (Reprise)

Thank Goodness

The Wicked Witch of the East

Wonderful

I’m Not That Girl (Reprise)

As Long As You’re Mine

No Good Deed

March of the Witch Hunters

For Good

Finale

The cast of Wicked: For Good includes Ariana Grande as Glinda Upland, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, who later appears as a Scarecrow, Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp and Michelle Yeoh returns as Madame Morrible.

What is Wicked: For Good all about?

Wicked: For Good picks up the story after Elphaba escapes at the end of part one. She is now hiding, while Oz is slowly turning against her. Things are completely different in Oz, where Glinda has become Glinda the Good. The Wizard and Madame Morrible continue to spread lies that Elphaba is dangerous. Nessarose, Elphaba’s sister, is now the governor of Munchkinland; meanwhile, Fiyero works as the Wizard’s Captain of the Guard, but only to secretly protect Elphaba. Elphaba, tired of being misunderstood and hunted, slowly accepts the name people give her: the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film will be released on November 21, 2025, exclusively in theaters.