Why was Ariana Grande unable to attend "Wicked: For Good" premiere in Brazil? "Devastated" actress writes a lengthy apology to fans

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Ariana Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/WireImage)

The Brazil premiere for Wicked: For Good was set to take place on November 4, but Ariana Grande revealed that she could not attend the event. In an emotional message addressed to the fans, Ariana even revealed that she was "so heartbroken." Meanwhile, she also spoke about her co-actors urging fans to shower all the love on them.

In a lengthy message, she wrote,

"I can't believe this is happening and I am beyond devastated... A few hours ago, my team and I had to deplane our flight, as they had to do maintenance on the plane due to a safety issue and it will not be taking off until 11am tomorrow which means that I would not be making it in time for the Wicked: For Good São Paulo premiere."

Further in the message, Ariana Grande confirmed that her team had tried their level best to fix the issue so that she could travel to Brazil to attend the event. According to her, no flight matching their time was available at the moment. She then stated that they could not opt for a private plane because obtaining a permit to fly to Brazil was a time-consuming process.

Ariana addressed her fans and apologized for being unable to be present at the event. Speaking of her co-stars, she said,

"Please shower my incredible castmates with all of the love that I wish I could be showering you with."

Ariana shared a follow-up story on Instagram, where she requested fans to not "wish danger on us."

Several premieres will take place for Ariana Grande's Wicked: For Good in different countries

The premiere in São Paulo marks the first one for the upcoming movie Wicked: For Good. The next one is set to take place in Paris, London, Singapore, and New York on November 7, 10, 13, and 17, respectively. The São Paulo premiere would happen days after the first screening of the movie took place in New York City. According to Metro, several members of Broadway attended the screening.

Cast members like Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and others are reportedly set to be a part of the global tour in order to promote the movie. In the film, Ariana plays the character of Glinda, while Erivo could be seen in the role of Elphaba. According to Mint, a Universal Pictures India spokesperson said,

"Building on the legacy of Wicked, this film invites audiences to experience Oz like never before—visually richer, emotionally deeper, and musically unforgettable."

Meanwhile, Bailey and Marissa Bode are playing the characters Prince Fiyero and Nessarose Thropp, respectively. The worldwide release date for the movie has been set for November 21, 2025.

Wicked, which is considered a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, was released in November 2024. Meanwhile, the upcoming movie is reported to be a sequel to the 2024 movie, which also starred Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Both the movies further have Jon M. Chu as the director.

Meanwhile, fans have been quite excited with the upcoming film. They have flooded social media platforms expressing their excitement about the new project with the Stuck With U singer in it.