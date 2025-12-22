How is Hollywood remembering James Ransone after his death at 46? Tributes pour in

Actor James Ransone visits Build Weekend Watch to discuss the Hulu series 'The First' and the film 'IT: Chapter 2' at Build Studio on October 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

Hollywood figures and collaborators are paying tribute to actor James Ransone, who died at age 46. Ransone, known for his performances in IT Chapter Two, The Wire, Treme, Tangerine, and The Black Phone, was found dead on Friday in Los Angeles. According to the county medical examiner’s report, he was found by hanging and his death was ruled a suicide. He is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their son.

Hollywood tributes pour in for James Ransone from filmmakers and co-stars

Following the death news, filmmakers and co-stars who worked closely with Ransone shared messages honoring his career and personal impact.

Director Spike Lee, who collaborated with Ransone on Inside Man (2006) and Red Hook Summer (2012), posted a tribute on Instagram on Sunday.

“Rest In Peace To My Dear Brother, MR. JAMES RANSONE,” Lee wrote. “We Rocked Together On RED HOOK SUMMER And INSIDE MAN.”

Director Larry Clark also acknowledged Ransone’s work, sharing a photo from Ken Park (2002) and writing,

“RIP.” Filmmaker Sean Baker, who directed Ransone in Starlet (2012) and Tangerine (2015), wrote, “I’ll miss you dearly my friend.”

Actors who shared the screen with Ransone reflected on their experiences working alongside him. Tangerine co-star Mya Taylor posted,

“RIP James Ransone. This hurt me so bad. Such a sweet and funny guy. He helped me deal with fame. He could light up a room with his smile and dimples. So funny and sweet and he will be missed. Love this man so much.”

Madeleine McGraw, who appeared with Ransone in The Black Phone (2021) and Black Phone 2 (2025), shared an extended tribute on her Instagram Story.

“I’m struggling to put into words the profound emptiness I’m feeling since learning of James Ransone’s passing. My heart is absolutely shattered,” she wrote. McGraw described Ransone as “such a beautiful soul” and “so genuinely supportive,” recalling that he offered her parents “heartfelt advice” about “how to guide and protect me in this industry.”

She also remembered his return for a cameo in Black Phone 2, writing,

“When he returned for his cameo in Black Phone 2, he was just as humble and grateful, lighting up with pure excitement to be on the Black Phone set.” McGraw concluded, “James, you truly changed me. You inspired me in ways I’ll carry forever… Rest in peace, my friend. You were one of a kind.”

The Wire and Treme co-star Wendell Pierce wrote on X,

“Sorry I couldn’t be there for you, brother. Rest in Peace James Ransone.”

As tributes continue, colleagues are remembering James Ransone for his body of work and the connections he made across film and television.