James Ransone remembered as a ‘beautiful soul’ as Spike Lee and other filmmakers pay tribute after his passing

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 12: James Ransone discusses ""IT: Chapter 2" and "The First" with Build Brunch at Build Studio on October 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Hollywood is mourning the death of IT: Chapter 2 and The Wire actor James Ransone. He passed away on December 19 at 46 years old. The Los Angeles County medical examiner ruled his death as s**cide and listed his cause of death as "hanging."

No official statement has been released from the actor's camp following the news. But Hollywood actors and filmmakers have shared their tributes to the late actor following his sudden passing.

His The Black Phone co-star Madeleine McGraw shared a photo of them together on set on her Instagram Story on December 21.

She recalled how Ransone talked to her and her parents for about 45 minutes during their movie's first premiere and how she and her parents felt that the late actor would guide and protect her in the industry. She added in the lengthy caption:

"I spoke to so many people. But his conversation is the only one etched in my memory forever. He was such a beautiful soul. Full of passion and so much kindness."

She further said that James Ransone "changed" her and that she will live by the wisdom he shared with her that night.

Blumhouse Productions also released a statement on X after news of Ransone's passing came out. Blumhouse produced several of the late actor's movies, including The Black Phone and the two Sinister films.

Spike Lee and more co-stars and colleagues remember James Ransone in the wake of his passing

More people in Hollywood paid tribute to James Ransone after news came out that he had passed away. Among those who left touching words for the late actor is American filmmaker and actor Spike Lee. He and Ransone worked together in Inside Man and Red Hook Summer.

Lee remembered their time together alongside a photo of them side-by-side in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing:

"Rest in Peace to my dear brother, Mr. James Ransone. We rocked together on Red Hook Summer and Inside Man."

Another director who worked with Ransone in the movies Starlet and Tangerine, Sean Baker, also shared a photo of them on Instagram. He said, "I'll miss you dearly my friend."

Various other co-stars also paid tribute to the late actor and remembered him in anecdotes and stories. His Tangerine co-star Mya Taylor wrote on Instagram that Ransone's death hurt her "so bad." She recalled how he was a "sweet and funny" guy, who helped her deal with fame and lit up the room with his smile and dimples.

Wendell Pierce also left a short but heartfelt message to James Ransone after they worked together in The Wire and Treme. He shared a photo of Ransone on X and said, "Sorry I couldn't be there for you, brother."

Heated Rivalry actor Francois Arnaud also shared a tribute to Ransone on his Instagram Story. He said that the late actor is someone who continuously impresses and inspires him.

James Ransone is survived by his wife and their two kids.