"Get him out the back door": Big Brother UK fans react to George's opinion on people with "disability benefit"

George from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK has now reached a new stage in the competition with Gani Khan evicted from the house during the October 3, 2025, episode.

As he bid farewell to the show, the remaining housemates continued the race for the £100,000 cash prize.

Among those still in the running is 23-year-old parish councilor and actor George Gilbert, who has garnered significant attention from fans since his arrival, but much of it has been criticism for his controversial opinions and statements.

It was in the October 3 episode that George commented on people with “disability benefit,” sparking massive outrage among fans of the show.

During a conversation where Caroline complained about how some housemates had more eyeballs for the Eyedeal Minimart shopping spree, George noted that it was a “microcosm for society.”

George then drew an analogy to the welfare state, saying people often took more than their “fair share,” more than what they deserved.

Zelah argued that the majority who depended on welfare took the amount they needed, but Caroline and George remained unconvinced.

When Caroline mentioned it would “be nice” to find out who did and did not need the welfare, George said:

“But people on disability benefit, when they’re just lazy.”

The remark upset many Big Brother UK fans, who took to X to criticise George’s opinion.

““people on disability benefit when they’re just lazy” i need him gone immediately. just wilfully ignorant and spreading misinformation + speaking on a massive tv platform is not a good combination. get him out the back door omg,” a netizen commented.

Big Brother UK fans criticized George for his polarizing viewpoint.

“George acting like it’s easy to get disability benefits when it’s one of the toughest, most complicated and dehumanising experiences of your life,” a fan wrote.

“George using the eyes, that would’ve been a perfect analogy for capitalist greed, to instead make an analogy about people on benefits???? He is actually cartoon villain levels of ridiculously evil,” another one commented.

“George still lives with his mum and she cooks his dinners? he wants to talk about people leeching off the government when he’s leeching off his own mum,” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“George, getting disability benefit is night on impossible with only a 2% fraud rating. Wake the f**k up,” a person wrote.

“I vowed never to speak publicly against anyone in the house; but as a disabled person I can’t sit here and let that absolute prize w*nkst*in George s**t on the disabled community. Disabled people don’t ask to be disabled, nor do they want to claim benefits, they NEED to. FU,” one commented.

“The way I would have absolutely tore a new one off George and Caroline over their opinions on disability,” another posted.

Big Brother UK: George opens up about his intimate life and shares his thoughts on Dua Lipa

During a discussion where the housemates shared what they planned to do with the cash prize, Jenny mentioned that she wished to travel with it.

George criticized her plan, saying it would be a waste to spend it that way, suggesting she use it for a noble cause.

According to him, her idea was “poor man’s thinking.”

Shortly after, he opened up about his private life, revealing that he had yet to have his first kiss.

He added that he was a “virgin,” which surprised his co-stars. However, George believed there was more to life than the “cheap thrills.”

Later in the episode, George and Gani had a heated moment when the former opined that Dua Lipa was not fit to be a role model because she had “trash pop songs.”

The comment angered Gani, who was a fan of the singer. He tried to counter George, but he believed that “modern pop songs” did not require much effort, but became hits because the singers were “fit.”

Gani snapped back at him, calling him “jealous.”

Big Brother UK fans on X criticized George for his controversial comments, especially those made about people with disability benefits.

Stay tuned for more updates.