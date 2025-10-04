"It's really easy to demonize foods": Big Brother UK star Zelah reacts as Cameron K. opens up about losing weight

Cameron K. from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK aired a new episode on October 3, 2025, which showcased a heartfelt conversation about weight loss and eating disorders between 22-year-old Taunton farmer Cameron K. and 25-year-old South London personal trainer Zelah.

It all started when Cameron K. confided in Zelah that he wished to lose “a little bit of weight” while being on the show, and wanted to reach that target by not eating “so much cr*p all the time.”

Upon hearing that, Zelah opened up about his own weight loss journey and the challenges he faced in tackling an eating disorder, advising Cameron K. that rejecting food was not the way to go about it.



“I think it’s really easy to demonize foods, and easy to be like, ‘If you want to lose weight, just eat vegetables,’ and I think that’s completely just not the right way to go about it,” he said.



Cameron K. agreed with his stance and shared the hardships he faced due to his weight during his time in boarding school.

Big Brother UK star Cameron K. recalls being forced to engage in physical activities in boarding school







In the October 3, 2025, episode of Big Brother UK, the housemates with ‘eye currency’ were allowed to enter the Eyedeal Minimart and shop for snacks, fruits, and other items, as they pleased.

Since Richard, Feyisola, Teja, and Cameron K. had the most ‘eye currency,’ they were asked to enter the minimart first and shop for items they wanted.

While Teja and Feyisola bought a variety of things, Richard and Cameron K. chose to hold onto their ‘eye currency.’

However, Cameron K. did ask Big Brother if he could taste the sweets before purchasing them, but to no avail.

After exiting the mart, Cameron K. sat down with Zelah and confided in him that he wanted to lose weight during his time on the show.

When Zelah asked him if he had a specific goal in mind, Cameron K. said:



“Just, like, not eat so much cr*p all the time. Like, not binge as much.”



The Big Brother UK alum then asked Zelah if he used to have weight issues in the past, to which he replied that he used to be overweight.

Zelah further shared that during his teen years, he developed an eating disorder, which stayed with him for a long time.

When inquired, he clarified that he used to eat and throw up.

Reflecting on the issue, Zelah explained that it was “easy to demonize foods,” when it should not be how people deal with an eating disorder.

The Big Brother UK star believed it was the same thing people did with exercise.

Upon hearing that, Cameron K. opened up about his experience in boarding school.



“I was made to do rugby, which I never really liked. Made to run and do circuits, and all. I never really enjoyed it. Especially doing it with other people, I never really enjoyed that,” he recalled.



He mentioned that he was “almost embarrassed” doing such activities in front of others.

At the end of the discussion, Zelah urged Cameron K. to ask him questions whenever he felt the need, and to prompt him if he ever “overstepped.”

However, Cameron K. assured him that he was fine.

Zelah was up for elimination alongside Gani, both of whom were nominated by a quartet of new housemates.

However, the public vote leaned in favor of Zelah, ending Gani’s time on the show. With that, Gani became the second houseguest booted from the series, following Emily.

Stay tuned for more updates.