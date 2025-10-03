Big Brother UK: Elsa opens up to Jenny about her confusion over Marcus

Big Brother UK hosts, Will Best and AJ Odudu (Image via Getty)

Big Brother UK aired on Friday, 3 October 2025, on ITV2 and ITVX. In this episode, a kitchen conversation between Elsa and Jenny gave viewers a clear look at Elsa’s uncertainty about Marcus.

She admitted she felt “confused” about his feelings and wondered aloud whether he might be more interested in another housemate.

This conversation happened while other storylines — the housemates’ spending of eye-currency at Big Brother’s Eyedeal Mini Mart and the build-up to the second live eviction continued.

Housemates also spoke about what they would do with the £100,000 prize money, leading to revealing comments and a personal confession from George.

Together, these moments showed both game strategy and everyday interaction inside the house.

With Zelah and Gani facing eviction later in the night, the mix of personal talk and tasks set the stage for an eventful live segment.

Elsa and Jenny’s conversation about Marcus in Big Brother UK

In the kitchen, Jenny asked Elsa directly,

“So Elsa, are you feeling confused today?” Elsa answered, “Yeah.” Jenny followed with, “Why? Do you like him?” and Elsa responded, “Yeah… but then it’s like I don’t know, I don’t know who he likes.”

Jenny reminded her,

“The only two girls in here that are single are you and Nancy, that Marcus would probably go for. Do you get what I’m saying?”

Elsa said she had originally thought Marcus was drawn to Nancy and asked Jenny if she believed he would be if she left. Jenny responded that she didn’t know.

Elsa went on to explain that this uncertainty was the reason she didn’t want to be involved with someone in the house if it wasn’t going to lead anywhere.

This exchange showed how Elsa is weighing her options inside the house.

The conversation also reflected how quickly relationships can form and shift under the show’s conditions, with Jenny acting as a sounding board for Elsa’s doubts.

Episode highlights: Money talk, Eyedeal Mini Mart, and eviction build-up

Away from the kitchen, several housemates, Jenny, Cameron B, Marcus, Elsa, Tate, Cameron K and George, were in the garden discussing what they would do if they won the £100,000 prize. Tate asked,

“What would you do if you won the money, though?” Jenny said, “I would go on holidays, loads of holidays. Thailand…”

George said it was “poor man’s thinking” to spend a life-changing sum of money on travel and warned that this could lead back to doing jobs people do not like.

He then revealed something personal, that he owned more properties than he had experienced kisses and had never had a first kiss.

Jenny reacted with surprise, and George confirmed he was still a virgin. Jenny expressed that she found this unusual.

George explained that he believed there was more to life than short-term pleasures and that people often wrongly assumed virgins were “little incels,” when in fact they were just normal, like anyone else.

Later, Big Brother gathered everyone in the living room and announced:

“Housemates, today you will have the opportunity to spend your eye-currency at the Eyedeal Mini Mart.” The richest housemates would enter first.

Big Brother also teased that there would be other chances to spend eye-currency later in the series, so players had to choose between spending now or saving.

These activities took place while the house was being prepared for the night’s live eviction, with either Zelah or Gani set to leave.

The episode combined personal revelations, game strategy, and a shopping-style twist ahead of the live results show.



