Meredith Marks slams The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast over plane bullying allegations

Meredith Marks (Image via Getty)

Meredith Marks is pushing back strongly against accusations that she bullied Britani Bateman during a flight home from the cast yacht trip, telling reporters that the allegations are false and that she is frustrated by the absence of any footage to support them.

Speaking at BravoCon, the longtime Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star said,



“I can’t control what other people do. I can only control myself. And if they’re gonna sit and lie about me, they’re going to sit and lie about me.”



She added that the lack of video evidence is “terribly frustrating,” noting,



“If something was that bad, we would have something from it.”



The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Meredith Marks denies bullying Britani

The controversy began after a recently aired episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in which cast members recounted an off-camera confrontation involving Meredith and Britani.

Several co-stars described the alleged exchange as aggressive, while Meredith insisted she never raised her voice beyond “normal parameters of volume and frustration.”

The details quickly spilled off-screen, fueling discussions across forums, social media, and fan recap pages.

At BravoCon, Meredith reiterated that viewers who have watched her for years know her character and track record. She said,



“Anyone who has actually watched the last five seasons knows that I tell the truth. They know this is not the first time I’ve had a gang-up with lying, accusations against me, and they’ve always failed to prove them. In fact, they’ve always been proven wrong.”



Her comments reflect a broader frustration: not only does she deny the accusations, but she also questions why none of the cast members who claimed to defend Britani took simple action during the incident.



“Better question is, if these women are such great friends to Britani and felt so bad for her, why didn’t anyone switch seats with her?” she said.



The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City episode at the center of the dispute featured cast reactions and retellings, but without on-camera footage of the plane incident itself.

That absence has become a major point of contention, with fans debating why the moment wasn’t captured despite production reportedly being on the same flight.

The lack of video has left space for competing narratives, which have continued to generate coverage weeks after the episode aired.

At BravoCon, Meredith was again asked about the situation during an interview.

Her stance remained unchanged—she denied harassing Britani and expressed disappointment that the story had been amplified without verifiable evidence.

Her son, Brooks Marks, also addressed the backlash. Standing by his mother, he said,



“Whatever my mom is saying is true.”



Brooks, who has appeared on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and built his own following through fashion and TV appearances, added,



“My mom has never been dishonest, and I think she’s a woman of integrity, and I think viewers are very discerning and know that.”



Brooks’ support became part of the larger conversation online, where fans have been split.

Some viewers believe Meredith’s account, pointing to previous seasons where accusations against her fizzled out.

Others argue that multiple cast members describing similar behavior shouldn’t be ignored.

The divide has only intensified discussion around the moment, particularly given that the franchise is well-known for its editing choices and emphasis on captured footage.

As a veteran on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Meredith is familiar with group conflicts and cast dynamics.

Her statements position the plane allegations as part of a longer pattern of what she describes as “gang-ups” on her throughout the series.

Meredith’s strong denials, the public support from her son, and the lingering “missing footage” question ensure this storyline will stay alive long after the episode has aired.

