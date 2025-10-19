"One of the best TV programs in any genre": John Oliver shares his opinion of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

John Oliver (Image via Getty)

In a recent interview with US Weekly, HBO’s Emmy-winning host of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver, praised The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. He said it on television and in other social outings that he was a fan of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, to the extent that he would talk about it in talk shows as well as in other outings, and also considered it one of the funniest.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, a Bravo franchise extension, was first aired in 2020. RHOSLC is also known for its distinctive cast chemistry, excessive drama and legal scandals surrounding the personal lives of some of its stars.

In an interview with Us Weekly, before hosting the Only Make Believe Gala on Monday, October 13, Oliver said,

"I think it’s one of the best TV programs in any genre on television, and it’s certainly one of the funniest, because they’re very funny. They are absolute monsters. They know exactly what they’re doing. They do it incredibly well."

He added,

"What they’re doing is not necessarily a net positive for humanity, but no one does it like them. They’ve advanced the form of the Housewives formula, and they will burn out like a comet. You can’t do it this well for this long and survive. One of them has already ended up in prison.”

Cast dynamics and legal woes

One of the most discussed cast members is Jen Shah, whose criminal conviction became the central theme on screen and in the press. In January 2023, Shah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison.

Prosecutors state that Shah's telemarketing plan was conducted against the elderly and vulnerable citizens, causing severe financial damage.

Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, said:

“With today’s sentence, Jennifer Shah finally faces the consequences of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable, elderly victims. These individuals were lured in by false promises of financial security, but in reality, Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it.”

This remark highlights the unpredictable and sometimes perilous nature of RHOSLC, which continues to fuel audience intrigue. As for the future, Oliver quipped,

“I’m not sure she’ll be the last, and that’s why they’re so good at whatever it is they do.”

John Oliver talks about the uniqueness of the show

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is more than mere fandom for John Oliver. He also commended the ability of RHOSLC personality, Mary Cosby, and explained that she “can destroy someone with very few words."

Oliver's professional circle reportedly shares his enthusiasm. He said,

“I mean, most of my writers watch it as well, to be honest,” he said. “So I don’t feel judged by it. And again, I think if you’re going to try to judge me, I think I’m going to win the argument.”

John Oliver coming out and saying that he loves The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is a non-typical crossover between humor and reality television.

The show's current momentum

As Season 6 is in progress, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City remains on the rise as one of the most powerful launches of Bravo. Ratings haven’t fallen, and devoted viewers actively discuss episodes online, sharing jokes, debating character conflicts and essentially keeping the series alive through their engagement.

John Oliver’s involvement likely stirred things up, perhaps even piquing curiosity among viewers who hadn’t paid much attention previously. In an already saturated reality-TV industry, a mention by someone like Oliver puts RHOSLC in a better position than it was previously.

Stay tuned for more updates.