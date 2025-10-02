What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for October 2, 2025

Billy Abbott (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on October 2, 2025, Audra Charles tried to make peace with Nate Hastings, while Cane Ashby made a bold move to fix things between Jill Abbott and Billy Abbott. Sally Spectra ended up stuck in the middle of all the drama.

At Society on The Young and the Restless, old tensions came back. Amy Lewis admitted she was still hurt, while Lily Winters worried about Audra’s motives with Nate. Sally quietly pushed Audra to try again with him, which only added to the conflict.

Meanwhile, Billy faced Cane on his train. Their argument turned into a negotiation that soon involved Jill. By the end, broken relationships faced a chance at healing or more heartbreak.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, October 2, 2025

Sally hints at a new opportunity

At Society, Sally Spectra mentioned a female investor who might help bring back Abbott Communications. Audra Charles asked for more details, but Sally chose not to reveal Jill Abbott’s name. This set the stage for an evening filled with secrets and half-truths.

Amy, Lily, and Nate revisit old wounds

Nate Hastings came with Amy Lewis, who said she was still continuing her treatments. Amy admitted she felt hurt that Audra no longer visited. When Lily Winters joined them, the talk shifted to family issues. Lily shared that the twins were still upset with Cane, while Amy advised letting go of grudges, though she clearly still held some anger toward him herself.

Audra admits her mistakes

Nearby, Audra told Sally about the mistakes she made with Nate. She admitted her ambition and need for power caused her to lose his trust. Seeing her regret, Sally encouraged her to try making things right. Nervous but hopeful, Audra went to Nate. He first pushed her away, saying he didn’t want more lies, but Audra promised to be honest and show she was sincere.

Lily confronts Sally’s interference

Lily soon noticed Audra trying to get closer to Nate and guessed that Sally had encouraged it. She confronted Sally, saying she was afraid Nate would be hurt again. Sally defended herself, claiming Audra was truly sorry and deserved another chance. Amy also spoke up for Audra, but Lily stayed doubtful and protective of Nate.

Audra’s heartfelt plea

At the park overlook, Audra opened up to Nate about her true feelings. She admitted she had lost his support because of her selfish choices and had felt lonely ever since.

She said there was an empty place in her heart that only he could fill. Audra begged for forgiveness, hoping there was still a chance to fix their relationship. Nate listened quietly, leaving Audra waiting nervously for his answer.

Cane and Billy clash on the train

Meanwhile, Billy Abbott met Cane Ashby on his train after getting a message from Jill. Billy accused Cane of setting up the meeting as a trick, but Cane denied it. Their talk turned to Cane’s work with artificial intelligence and whether he wanted to destroy it or just cause doubt. Billy pushed for answers and told Cane to focus on his children instead of creating chaos.

The argument took an unexpected turn when Cane tried to make peace. He said he would work on rebuilding his bond with his kids if Billy also tried to fix things with Jill. Billy doubted Cane’s motive and thought Jill had pushed him, but Cane denied it. He explained that Jill was like a mother to him and that Billy cutting her out had deeply hurt her.

The conversation reached its climax when Jill Abbott suddenly walked onto the train. Her arrival changed the mood and made the situation serious. Jill confronted Billy, speaking with strong emotion, saying, “You hurt me more than you will ever know.” Her words made it clear that the fight over family relationships was far from over.

