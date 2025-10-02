Who went home on The Golden Bachelor season 2 episode 3? Details explored

The Golden Bachelor season 2 Mel Owens attends the 2025 Disney Upfront (Image via Getty)

Episode 3 of The Golden Bachelor season 2 revealed which contestants were sent home, narrowing the field of women vying for Mel Owens’ attention. The episode featured a group date, individual dates, and a slumber party with former contestants.

By the end of the episode, Terri, Monica P., Monica B., and Amy were eliminated, leaving nine women remaining in the competition.

The episode combined multiple activities designed to give the contestants private and group time with Owens, including a comedy roast, a culinary experience, and guided interactions with previous season participants, culminating in the third rose ceremony, where eliminations were confirmed.

Eliminations and dates on The Golden Bachelor season 2

The golden roast group date

The group date in episode 3 was held at the Bellwether Theatre in Los Angeles, where contestants participated in a comedic roast of Mel Owens. Each woman was required to prepare jokes about Owens and perform on stage. Comedian Jared Freid assisted with the event and helped guide the participants.

Several jokes during the roast referenced Owens’ previous public statements about age. Jared Freid made a comment noting he was 40, the “age” Mel Owens wished he were.

Contestants, including Monica B., Cheryl, and Nicolle, performed during the group date. Monica B. included jokes targeting Owens and also threw shade at Nicolle’s steamy makeout session with him.

Nicolle delivered a poem that mentioned Owens and several other women in the room. Based on her performance during the roast, Owens selected Nicolle for a one-on-one date.

During the roast, the women were able to engage in lighthearted interactions while presenting their prepared jokes. The activity provided Owens with an opportunity to observe the contestants’ humor and creativity in a public setting.

This event also allowed the women to compete for the chance to spend additional time alone with Owens through a subsequent individual date.

One-on-one and culinary dates

Following the group date, Nicolle joined Owens for a one-on-one dinner date. During the date, they discussed Owens’ previous marriage, including details about why it ended after 25 years. The two shared a kiss at the conclusion of the date, and Owens presented Nicolle with a rose, securing her continuation in the competition.

Separately, Debbie earned a one-on-one date with Owens through a separate date card. Their activity was a private cooking class with French Chef Ludo Lefebvre.

During the class, they prepared dishes together while conversing about their personal experiences. The date concluded with a kiss, and Owens gave Debbie a rose. Both Nicolle and Debbie remained in the competition following their individual dates.

Slumber party and the third Rose Ceremony

While Nicolle and Debbie were on their one-on-one dates, the other contestants participated in a slumber party hosted by Kathy and Susan, who were contestants from season one of The Golden Bachelor.

The women wore pajamas featuring Owens’ face and engaged in structured games, including “Never Have I Ever,” which revealed experiences of certain contestants, such as Gerri. The slumber party provided the contestants with an organized opportunity to bond with each other while Owens spent time on individual dates.

The episode concluded with the third rose ceremony, during which Owens held private conversations with several contestants, including Cindy and Carol. Both of these contestants shared a kiss with Owens during their private moments.

At the ceremony, roses were distributed to Nicolle, Debbie, Cindy, Peg, Roxanne, Gerri, Cheryl, Robin, and Carol. Four contestants were eliminated: Terri, Monica P., Monica B., and Amy. Following the ceremony, the show confirmed that nine women remained in the competition to continue vying for Owens’ attention.

