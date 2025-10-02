Big Brother UK 2025 spoilers: Second eviction looms as new arrivals hold power over public vote

Gani and Zelah from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

The second eviction of Big Brother UK 2025 is now set, with two housemates confirmed to face the public vote. Following an initial launch night twist that saw one contestant leave before the first evening ended, the show has continued with unexpected changes to its format.

Four newcomers entered the house on Day 2 and were tasked with distributing two “Evil Eyes,” nominations that automatically place housemates at risk. Their decisions have left two housemates vulnerable ahead of Friday’s live eviction, where viewers will decide who departs next.

Second eviction approaches as new housemates hold “Evil Eye” power on Big Brother UK 2025

Launch night eviction sets the tone

Big Brother UK 2025, also known as Series 22, began on 28 September under the hosting of AJ Odudu and Will Best. The season is scheduled to run for 48 days across approximately 42 episodes.

The season opened with an immediate eviction twist, requiring housemates to decide between settling into the house. Each contestant entered holding an eyeball prop, which became central to the first elimination.

Emily, Sam, Caroline, Cameron, and Nancy were announced as the five at risk. Cameron and Nancy were saved, leaving Emily, Sam, and Caroline to face an “Exit Room” vote. In that room, the housemates themselves had to choose who to send home.

Emily voted to evict Caroline, but Caroline and Sam voted against Emily, resulting in her removal from the competition before she spent a night in the house.

Four newcomers given “Evil Eye” power

On Day 2, four new housemates, Cameron B, Feyisola, George, and Richard, entered the house with the unique task of handing out two “Evil Eyes.” Each Evil Eye nomination places a contestant at risk of eviction.

The newcomers gave their first Evil Eye to 25-year-old Zelah Glasson, who later said in the Diary Room that she had struggled to make early connections inside the house.

The following night, the four housemates attempted to change their decision, saying they regretted nominating Zelah. Big Brother confirmed the first choice was final, and Zelah remained nominated.

For their second Evil Eye, the newcomers conducted individual discussions with the existing contestants in the Snug. Each housemate was asked who they would prefer to see stay and who they would nominate for elimination.

Cameron K’s name appeared frequently, both as someone to save and as someone to nominate. The newcomers debated between nominating Gani or Elsa.

Gani joins Zelah on the block

When summoned to the Diary Room, the group was reminded that they could not reverse their earlier nomination of Zelah. They then settled on Gani as their second choice. Feyisola announced the decision to the house, becoming emotional while explaining the reasoning.

George said the decision was made based on feedback from the other contestants. Richard added that Gani’s frequent singing and dancing sometimes appeared staged for the cameras.

Gani responded that his performances were a natural part of his personality and not an act. With Zelah and Gani confirmed as the two housemates facing the public vote, the eviction will take place during the upcoming live show.

The first public vote of the season will now decide whether Zelah or Gani is the second housemate to leave the competition. Voting lines are set to remain open until Friday’s live eviction.

