Robert Herjavec recalls breaking the rules in Shark Tank’s competitive culture

Shark Tank season 17 has arrived with new energy and a mix of returning and guest sharks.

The business reality show, now airing on Wednesday nights on ABC, began its new season on September 24, 2025.

As mentioned in the Shark Tank Blog published on September 30, 2025, the series’ long-time shark, Robert Herjavec, reflected on the intense nature of the show and shared a moment when he broke an unwritten rule during a pitch.

Herjavec, one of the original sharks, spoke about the competitiveness that defines the show and how it mirrors the broader business culture.

He explained that in one episode of Shark Tank Australia, he withdrew from a deal but then jumped back in after seeing an opportunity.

According to Herjavec, other sharks told him,

“Once you’re out, you can’t come back in!” but he responded, “Welcome to Shark Tank, baby!”

This anecdote is part of a larger conversation about how the new season balances returning investors with new guest sharks, such as Allison Ellsworth and Rashaun Williams, who bring their own perspectives to the table.

Together, they help shape a season full of strategic moves, partnerships, and negotiations.

Robert Herjavec on Shark Tank’s competitive culture and breaking rules

In the Shark Tank Blog post from September 30, 2025, Robert Herjavec spoke in detail about the moment he decided to re-enter a pitch after initially saying he was out. He described the experience as a learning point about how far competition can go inside the Tank.

“The business of America is business. There is no greater competitive culture than America,” Herjavec said when reflecting on how Shark Tank captures the spirit of entrepreneurship.

He added that during his time on the Australian version, other sharks asked questions he had not thought of.

“I was out [on a pitch], and the other sharks started asking questions I hadn’t thought of. I was like, ‘Damn it, I should have asked that.’ And I jumped back in,” he explained.

The other panelists reminded him of the informal rule that once you’re out, you can’t come back in. Herjavec responded, “Oh, welcome to Shark Tank, baby! We are so competitive.”

This episode shows how investors sometimes push boundaries to secure deals. It also highlights how Shark Tank differs from other shows by combining strict negotiations with moments of spontaneity.

Herjavec’s story sets the tone for a season where returning sharks and new guests compete for innovative products.

New guest sharks and how they shape the competitive tone in season 17

The Shark Tank Blog also profiled how new guest sharks, including Rashaun Williams and Allison Ellsworth, are influencing the competitive culture.

Williams compared his role to an NFL draft process, saying,

“I don’t have to go through 10,000 pitch decks to narrow it down to 10 companies. They do it for me.”

He continued,

“I get to sit next to people who are entrepreneurs and some of the best investors in the country, asking questions that I don’t get to ask.”

This format lets him see entrepreneurs’ reactions in real time after he invests, which he calls a new experience.

Allison Ellsworth, who first entered the Tank as a contestant in 2018, said her guest appearance “closes that circle” by letting her give back knowledge she gained from her own journey.

She noted, “They can see a mom of three coming on the show, nine months pregnant now, sitting in that chair, it’s pretty special for me.”

Her comments show how guest sharks bring their own stories into the negotiations. By combining veteran sharks like Herjavec with guests who have lived the entrepreneur’s experience, season 17 blends familiarity and new perspectives.

