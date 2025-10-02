Big Brother UK 2025 spoilers: First eviction sparks outrage as brutal twist cuts short one contestant’s journey

Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

The first eviction of Big Brother UK 2025 took place on launch night, when 25-year-old Emily Hewertson was removed before housemates had even spent their first night inside.

Viewers were asked to vote immediately after the premiere, placing five contestants at risk. Cameron and Nancy were saved, leaving Emily, Sam, and Caroline to face the Exit Room.

There, the trio was told to plead their case and then vote among themselves. Emily chose Caroline, but both Caroline and Sam selected Emily, making her the first evicted contestant of the new series.

Big Brother UK 2025 opens with an unexpected game-changing twist

Launch night twist and immediate eviction

The new season of Big Brother UK, also known as Series 22, premiered on September 28, 2025 on ITV, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best. At the start of the live launch, each contestant entered the house holding an eyeball prop provided by producers. Soon after, the hosts announced that viewers would immediately vote to decide which contestants were in danger of eviction.

Five housemates, Emily, Nancy, Sam, Caroline, and Cameron, were placed at risk following the vote. Cameron and Nancy were saved from elimination, leaving Emily, Sam, and Caroline to face the “Exit Room,” where their fate would be determined by one another.

Inside the exit room

In the Exit Room, the three contestants were instructed to plead their case to remain in the house while holding their props. Big Brother told them the audience had voted them into that position, but explained that the final decision on who leaves was not in the viewers’ "hands" and instead was in theirs.

During this stage, Caroline initially remarked that she would go because "you two are young." However, each contestant ultimately made a statement explaining why they wanted to continue in the competition. Emily said,

“I think I should stay because obviously it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, as it is for all of us. Obviously, I’m young and this is just absolutely crazy for me, and I love Big Brother.”

Caroline responded that she would absolutely love to stay, but her main reason was that she had packed many clothes and accessories, including jewellery and cowboy hats. She explained that she thought the show would be an opportunity to find out what she's "actually like.” Sam stated,

“…I’ve wanted to do this my whole life, and I’ve finally got it and I’m just so scared to cut it short but I feel that’s really selfish. I don’t know how to plead my case, but I just really want to do this experience and I’m scared to miss out.”

Each housemate then cast a vote. Emily selected Caroline, while Caroline and Sam both voted to evict Emily. This made Emily the first housemate to leave Big Brother UK 2025.

First Big Brother UK 2025 evictee

Emily Hewertson is a 25-year-old political events manager from Northampton. She joined the Conservative Party at the age of 16 and has previously stated she attended a Christmas event at Boris Johnson’s residence. In her pre-show introduction, Emily said she applied for Big Brother because she enjoys “doing things for the plot.”

Following her eviction, Emily commented that she believed the format change “backfired” on ITV by removing a contestant so early.

She also addressed remarks made by drag performer Danny Beard, describing them as reflective of “classic leftie double standards.”

Emily further stated that while she aimed to avoid confrontation, she would not hesitate to defend herself in public debate if necessary.

Stay tuned for more updates.