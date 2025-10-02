"Tell him I’m available" - Matthew Lillard wants to join James Gunn's DCU years after Scooby Doo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Matthew Lillard (L) and Jamie Kennedy speak during the "Scream" cast panel at 2025 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on September 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Actor Matthew Lillard has been a familiar face in Hollywood for nearly three decades. Known for roles in Scream, Scooby Doo, and, more recently, Five Nights at Freddy’s, he has built a reputation for versatility. His career has stretched from cult classics to mainstream hits, covering both comedy and horror.

Now, with James Gunn overseeing the new DCU, Lillard has expressed his desire to join the superhero world. During a panel at Los Angeles Comic-Con alongside his Scream co-stars Jamie Kennedy and Skeet Ulrich, he addressed the idea directly.

What role could Matthew Lillard play in the DCU?

At Los Angeles Comic-Con, Matthew Lillard opened up on his interest in joining Gunn’s DCU. The statement quickly caught attention online, sparking speculation about what role he could play. Lillard’s call-out to Gunn was playful, but it also reflects a real opportunity.

The two worked together in the early 2000s when Gunn wrote the scripts for Scooby Doo and Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. Lillard’s performance as Shaggy matched Gunn’s offbeat humor, and their partnership has lasted since.

“I’m in Daredevil next season. I do not wear any lycra. I know you’re sad. I have wanted to be in the superhero world. I’ve wanted to be in, you know, these. I mean, if anyone’s curious, if you run into James Gunn, tell him, I’m available. James Gunn wrote Scooby-Doo 1 and 2. He’s one of my dear friends. I keep waiting for that invitation. I don’t know if it’s lost in the mail, but yeah, I like that,” said the actor.

One of the theories is that Lillard could play Plastic Man. Years ago, he and Gunn even discussed the idea with Warner Bros. Plastic Man is a hero with comedic flair and unusual powers, and Lillard’s mix of physical comedy and quick delivery would make him a natural fit.

But Plastic Man isn’t the only option. It is also possible that the actor takes on darker roles. His manic energy in Scream could make him a unique take on The Joker. Others see him as a possible Riddler or Scarecrow. Each role would allow him to use his background in horror and drama while still tapping into his natural eccentricity.

Gunn is known for giving unusual characters new life and for reuniting with past collaborators. With plenty of roles left to fill in the DCU, it’s not hard to imagine him reaching out to an old friend.

Lillard’s career and upcoming roles explored

Matthew Lillard first broke into the spotlight with the 1996 horror film Scream, where he played Stu Macher. His over-the-top performance made him a standout and helped launch his career. He followed it up with cult hits like SLC Punk! and Hackers, showing that he could handle both comedy and drama.

Over the years, Lillard has taken on a wide variety of parts. He earned praise in the Oscar-winning The Descendants, appeared in Twin Peaks: The Return, and starred in NBC’s Good Girls.

Lillard was also the official voice of Shaggy in animated series and films, continuing the role after Casey Kasem’s retirement. His work with Gunn on those movies is part of why fans believe he has a chance at joining the DCU today. The actor continues to balance serious performances with roles that lean into his comedic side.

Recently, Lillard returned to horror in Five Nights at Freddy’s as the villain, William Afton. The role reintroduced him to a new generation of fans. He will reprise the part in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, set for release in December 2025, and also return for the upcoming 2026 slasher horror film, Scream 7, as Stu Macher. He has also joined Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again for its second season, though his character remains under wraps.

If he were to join Gunn’s DCU, Lillard would join a small group of actors who have worked in both Marvel and DC projects. For fans, that possibility feels like a fitting next step for someone who has continually reinvented himself.

Whether as Plastic Man, a Batman villain, or another unexpected character, Matthew Lillard has the talent to bring something memorable to the superhero world. For now, it’s up to Gunn to decide if one of his oldest collaborators gets the chance.