Bravo announces The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip for 2026 as Andy Cohen promises a nostalgic ride

Andy Cohen (Image Via Getty)

Bravo has made a big announcement, and Andy Cohen delivered it with full excitement.

At BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas, he revealed that a new series called The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip is coming in 2026.

The moment felt special because it marked the 20th anniversary of The Real Housewives.

Fans cheered as Andy told the crowd, “This is going to rock your world.”

This new show is a fresh twist on Ultimate Girls Trip. But the plan this time is bigger.

The cast will include popular Housewives from different years and different cities.

They will travel together to places that have been important to the franchise.

The road trip will start in Orange County, where the franchise began in 2006.

It will end with a grand finale on the East Coast.

Each stop will feature a few familiar faces from different Housewives cities.

The press note says fans can expect warm reunions, honest moments, funny scenes, and the natural drama that viewers know so well.

The idea is to bring back the memories that shaped the franchise and show the journey that brought it to 20 years.

Frances Berwick, Chairwoman of Bravo and Peacock Unscripted, said the show is meant to be a “love letter” to the women who helped make the franchise what it is today.

With the show accomplishing such a grand milestone, the network aims to give a tribute not only to the long time past but also to the present, whereby the viewers are made aware of the distance traveled in the Housewives realm.

This notification was the most striking at BravoCon, where a number of updates were presented, but none rivaled the thrill surrounding this series.

Consumers now have a major thing to anticipate in 2026.

Why Ultimate Road Trip is important for the franchise

Ultimate Road Trip is being produced by Evolution Media, the same company behind many seasons of The Housewives.

Andy Cohen will be one of the executive producers.

Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Darren Ward, and others will also be part of the team.

The show will air on Bravo and will stream the next day on Peacock.

This series matters because it brings together the past and present in a simple and fun way.

It does not follow a single cast.

Instead, it brings different groups of women together across several stops.

Each location is part of the franchise’s history.

For those who have seen the show for years, this adds a personal touch to their trip.

Ultimate Road Trip is unique because it specifically connects with the 20th anniversary.

There were several revelations at BravoCon 2025, but this one had the most enthusiasm.

Fans found out about Karen Huger coming back to The Real Housewives of Potomac earlier in the programme.

Additionally, there was a first look at The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, scheduled for 2026 broadcast.

The new show will focus on a different set of women residing along the New England coast.

With so many changes happening across the Housewives world, Ultimate Road Trip arrives at the perfect time.

The combination of familiar characters, different locations, and a common past makes this series a hot topic for 2026.

Andy Cohen's proclamation has marked the start of the adventure, and the audience is already on board.

Stay tuned for more updates.