What charges are Olivia Henderson facing? Former DoorDash driver arrested over filming pantless customer without their knowledge

The DoorDash logo (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

Olivia Henderson, a former DoorDash employee, was arrested on November 10. The 23-year-old went viral last month after she claimed that a man who ordered food from the platform allegedly sexually assaulted her when she went over to his home to drop off the food.

Henderson recorded the interaction, which happened on October 12, and uploaded it to TikTok. She shared that the man had asked for the food to be left at the doorstep. When Olivia arrived at his place, she saw the door was open and he was lying on the couch, facing her. He was seemingly asleep with his pants down.

In her later videos, Henderson shared that she reported the harassment to DoorDash and the local police. While the authorities supposedly did not help her afterward, DoorDash banned the man and her.

Olivia continued to make videos about the situation, asking for an explanation from the company, as they had only told her to appeal without disclosing the reason behind the termination.

On October 15, the food-delivering company released a public statement on TikTok and Instagram, stating that Olivia Henderson had been fired for filming the man, as it raised "privacy concerns" and constituted a "clear violation" of their policies.

Olivia was arrested this month. She has been charged with two class E felonies, disseminating surveillance imagery and unlawful surveillance.

According to CNY Central's report, Henderson was released soon after with an appearance ticket for a future court date in Oswego City Court.

DoorDash delivery girl has been arrested on 2 felony charges after recording a man passed out with his pants down in his home and posting it on TikTok during a food delivery.



She is being charged with unlawful surveillance and dissemination of surveillance images https://t.co/rMntkpIxFr pic.twitter.com/IfEQ3fAcSf — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 16, 2025

Netizens started boycotting DoorDash after the company fired Olivia Henderson

The social media accounts of DoorDash were flooded with boycott comments when Olivia shared her story on TikTok. Internet users created the hashtag #weboycottdoordash and called out the company.

However, the former food delivery woman's viral videos have divided the internet. While some users claimed that she supposedly entered the man's home to record him, others supported her. Netizens stated that the man reportedly pretended to be asleep, pantless, to harass Olivia.

"Customer says "leave order at door," but you enter, record an unconscious exposed man, post his address and body online, then claim he assaulted you... and wonder why u got fired," one X user wrote.

"That man is a weirdo why would u leave ur door on a crack after ordering door dash and seeing ur dasher is a woman while laying face up and your pants off. Yall are being so disingenuous if ur pretending he's some kind of victim," another netizen wrote.

Olivia uploaded her last TikTok video on October 26. She stated that netizens' claims that she opened the man's door and entered inside were false. Henderson also noted that she had "irrefutable proof" that showed that the door was "wide open" when she was delivering the food.

The TikToker has not made any statement after her arrest. According to Newsweek's report, Henderson is scheduled to appear in Oswego City Court on December 4, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates on the DoorDash sexual harassment controversy.