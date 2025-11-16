Is the Jacob Riley missing child Cherry Log story real? Viral walking with wolves video debunked

Jacob Riley (Photo: Instagram/@blueridgebreakingnews)

A child named Jacob Riley is going viral after the Instagram page, Blue Ridge Breaking News, uploaded a video of him seemingly walking alongside a pack of wolves at early morning.

The page uploaded a trail camera footage, and stated in the caption that the 3-year-old Jacob Riley allegedly went missing from his house in Cherry Log, Georgia, on November 13, 2025. The next day, he was reportedly captured on the trail camera, calmly walking with the wolves.

The caption also shared that after the footage was found, search teams have supposedly expanded their efforts in the area, using both drones and K-9 units. Jacob Riley's parents are seemingly hopeful about their child's safety.

The Cherry Log missing child story is fake. The video of Jacob Riley walking alongside wolves was created with AI. The Instagram page Blue Ridge Breaking News has created satirical news numerous times, and in their bio, they mention it as well. The page has over 45,000 followers on the platform.

"We are a world-renowned satirical news organization bringing you the stories that matter, or at least sound like they do," the bio stated.

The page that made the Jacob Riley video made another viral video about turkeys

Blue Ridge Breaking News uploaded the turkey video on November 14. In it, the Blue Ridge neighborhood could be seen covered with thousands of wild turkeys, blocking people's front yards and driveways.

The clip had over 44,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments. While the majority of Instagram users believed that the viral video was real, some netizens called out the page for using AI.

They shared that after the AI boom, it was "stressful" to use social media. Another user called out the page for spreading misinformation, as many people "easily fall" for such clips.

"This is definitely AI. People REALLY need to stop making these ridiculous fake AI stories! People keep churning these fake videos out, because there are too many people online who will easily fall for them," one user noted.

"I'm sure there are some turkeys, we have them in N FL but this is obvious Ai for there to be this many at once," another netizen wrote.

"AI literally makes me wanna delete this app. Can't even tell what's real and what's not anymore. It's actually really stressful and sad to think that anything we see on here or even tv is fake. The world is a stage," another internet user added.

Stay tuned for more news on AI-generated videos like the Jacob Riley missing child video.