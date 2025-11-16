Andy Cohen unveils long anticipated trailer of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island at BravoCon 2025

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island (Image via Bravo)

The wait is finally over as The Real Housewives of Rhode Island's first teaser trailer has just been unveiled at BravoCon in Las Vegas. Executive producer Andy Cohen also announced that The Real Housewives of Rhode Island will premiere next year.

Andy Cohen had earlier teased a bit about what viewers can expect from the upcoming show, telling People that the cast is incredible and is giving "early Jersey vibes," while referring to the New Jersey franchise.

The upcoming show will feature seven women, namely Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson and Jo-Ellen Tiberi.

The network has described these women as a "fresh, charismatic group of women whose lives intertwine across the storied coastline of New England luxury." As the newly released teaser says,

“In a state this small, there are no secrets.”

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island: Cast member details

The newly released trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey features a familiar face from the Rhode Island show, Dolores Catania. She is coming on the show as a dear friend of McGraw.

The leading ladies of the upcoming show feature Carmody, who is described as "Rhode Island to the core".

She has also received the title of being a “runaway bride, as she is not quite sure about walking down the aisle even after eight years of being engaged to fiancé Billy Kitsilis.

DiMare used to be a local television news anchor and currently works as a DJ. Iaconetti was featured on Bachelor in Paradise and is now married to Jared Haibon.

McGraw is known as the state's "cannabis queen”, while Pontarelli is a certified financial planner and wealth manager.

Swanson is a former Miss Rhode Island and is now a renowned makeup artist in the state.

Tiberi has been introduced as the “self-proclaimed town gossip" while also being one of the top aesthetic practice development managers in the country.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island: What to expect

Executive producer Andy Cohen had previously opened up about the show, telling Page Six,

“They are very Italian. Rhode Island is such a small state, and they all kind of know each other and overlap, and it’s an incredible group of women who have really interesting connections, I think it’s going to really surprise people.“

In the trailer, the leading cast members talk about how everyone living in the city has deep roots, while further adding,

"If they didn't see you in kindergarten, it's a problem.”

As one of the cast members points out in the trailer,

“Nobody tells anybody the truth and everybody just lies to each other's faces." Adding, "Smallest state with the biggest attitude, what are you gonna do?"

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island premieres in 2026. Stay tuned for more updates.