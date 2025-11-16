How is Leslie Bibb reacting to surprise SNL shoutout? Actress salutes the bit with a playful Instagram post

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 31: The White Lotus season 3 cast member Leslie Bibb poses for a photocall at the Park Hyatt on March 31, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Leslie Bibb got a shoutout for her iconic bob hairstyle on the November 15, 2025, episode of Saturday Night Live. On Instagram, the White Lotus star described the shoutout as the best early birthday gift she had ever received.



The actress and model shared a clip of the shout-out moment from the sketch, posting a picture of herself rocking a camo outfit in another slide.

Leslie Bibb captioned the post:

“Slay division reporting for duty...this was the best way to wake up @snl... bobbed and ready to serve....”

She continued, tagging Boyen Wang’s official handle and thanking him for the shoutout:

“p.s. @fayedunaway shouting me out will be the best early birthday gift this cadet could ever ask for...”

More details on Leslie Bibb’s shoutout on Saturday Night Live's Bob Army Sketch

The Bob Army' sketch: 'Slay division reporting for duty' begins with a soldier, Sublette, played by Mikey Day, who was transferred to a secret division, writing a letter to his mum.

“Dear mom, just writing to let you know they transferred me to a top-secret service division. I don't know much about it, but it doesn't matter. I'd do anything to serve this country. I miss you, Mom. Love Manny.”

As he finishes his letter, his fellow cadets, played by Bowen Yang, Glen Powell, and Sarah Sherman, march in with sass and energy.

“Amazing bod on you, private. Booty, caked. Waist, snatched. Face, giving,” Yang’s character commends the sergeant.

“But the hair? We are gonna need to bob it,” Sarah chimes in.

The three cadets try to explain the seriousness of their division to Mikey, who is baffled.

“The U.S. military is always in search of innovative ways to intimidate the enemy. And research shows there's nothing more intimidating than a freak-ass bob.”

The trio continues praising their Bob hair division while trying to undermine the bang division.

“A bang gives post-breakup crisis, while a bob gives divorced and thriving.”

Day proceeds to ask the question that leads to the memorable Leslie Bibb shoutout.

“Does Pete Hegseth know about this?”

Yang answers:

“We only answer to Leslie Bibb. Because the Air Force is in the air, the Navy is in the water, and we're in your head rent-free."

