The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra’s final plea to Nate, Jill’s shocking return, and Billy faces new tension

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on October 2, 2025, viewers can expect to see a mix of confrontations, heartfelt talks, and a homecoming. Audra will make one last effort to fix things with Nate, but her hopes are crushed when he rejects her.

Lily has a touching conversation with Amy about love, loss, and moving forward. Cane and Billy are shaken by Jill’s return, setting the stage for tense moments and tough questions.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on October 2, 2025

Audra’s final plea to Nate

Audra on The Young and the Restless still hopes she can get back together with Nate despite their past problems. In this episode, she makes one final attempt and asks for another chance. She says she has changed and deserves a fresh start, but Nate struggles to forgive her. When he says no, Audra quickly starts thinking about what will be best for her future.

Nate’s trust issues resurface

Nate has been working hard to fix his life and reputation. Audra’s actions made him wonder if he could trust her. By saying no, he shows he does not want to make the same mistakes again. Even though they were once close, Nate knows trust is not easy to rebuild. His refusal might also give him a chance to focus on new opportunities in his life and work.

Lily and Amy’s heartfelt exchange

Lily and Amy have a heartfelt talk about Damian’s tragic death. Lily still feels unsure about Cane’s role in what happened, but Amy helps her see things more clearly.

Amy reminds Lily that life is short and it’s important to go after happiness, especially if she still has feelings for Cane. Their conversation might make Lily rethink her emotions and consider giving Cane another chance.

Cane faces the fallout

Cane has been taking big risks with his plan to take control in Genoa City, and Jill’s return puts him in the spotlight. She will not hold back and will question his choices. This confrontation could affect Cane’s plans, forcing him to either explain himself or change what he is doing if he wants to stay in the game.

Jill’s dramatic homecoming

Jill finally returns to Genoa City, making both Cane and Billy nervous. Cane tries to explain what he did, while Billy gets ready for Jill to question him about his recent mistakes.

Things become even more tense when Billy finds out that Sally asked Jill to invest in Abbott Communications, which he thinks is meddling. Jill, however, sees it as a chance to fix things and help the company grow.

Billy’s resentment grows

Billy has always had a difficult relationship with Jill. Her getting involved in Abbott Communications could make things worse. Sally hopes her plan will bring money and help build connections. Billy sees it as a betrayal and a sign that Jill does not trust him. His reaction could cause more problems at work and in his personal life.

Don’t miss tomorrow’s episode of The Young and the Restless to see how the drama between Audra, Nate, Jill, and Billy unfolds.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.