Gen V season 2 episode 5 ending explained: Are Marie, Li, and Emma trapped in Elmira again?

Gen V season 2 episode 5 picked up its plot after a major revelation of Cipher’s powers during the deadly match between Jordan and Marie. Following Li’s defeat, Marie became the number one Supe of Godolkin University.

The episode takes us back to Cipher’s life a month ago, where he was seen taking care of his father, who was lying in the hyperbaric chamber.

The half-burned Thomas Godolkin’s dream of creating the most powerful Supes has now become Cipher’s main goal and responsibility, which explains why he is so determined to make Project Odessa a huge success.

Meanwhile, the episode brings in a major surprise as Sister Sage shows up, who is having a romantic relationship with Dean Cipher.

Marie and Li confront each other after the match in the dressing room, after escaping the paps who circled Marie after her big win.

Jordan said,

‘’Marie, I thought you were going to rip me apart. What you did to me? Cipher was right about you, about your powers.’’

Turned out Cipher was in the same room, hearing all of their conversations. He tells Marie to get back tomorrow for the training as her powers during the match heightened stronger than they have ever been.

Marie refuses to get any training from him, but Cipher says,

‘’You’re gonna change your mind cause you are curious about what comes next. What heights you can reach.’’

He threatens her that if she denies again, then they will end up in Elmire just like Cate did. Marie and Jordan get to know that Cipher has put her in the rehabilitation centre for recording him and trying to convince him that he’s just a human dean with no superpowers.

Did Marie, Li, and Jordan end up in Elmira again in Gen V season 2 episode 5?

As Marie, Li, and Emma learned that Cate had been sent to Elmira for spying on Dean Cipher and breaking into his house, Marie asked them to team up to rescue her.

Jordan and Emma were hesitant to step into hell zone again. They recalled just how insane things had gotten when they were trapped there due to Cate’s actions.

Now, stepping into there again to just to rescue her was questionable, but they did agree when Marie said,

‘’We’ve to get her out because it's the right thing to do. Cipher believes that I’m this powerful weapon. So, let’s at least use it to do something good.’’

Marie, who had managed to escape before, planned to rescue her just like she had done earlier.

She had a map in her mind and decided that they would enter through the same air duct she had used to get out.

So, just to rescue Cate, they ended up being locked again in Elmira Adult Rehabilitation Center.

Emma asks Sam to join in, but he refuses to team up with them in this suicide mission. He visited his parents and learned about his mental health.

His mom revealed that he is not like this (a violent kid with mental health issues) because of Compound V; instead, ‘’it’s a shi*ty luck of genetic draw,’’ his mom said.

Before heading to the mission, Emma tells Greg that if they don’t come back in a day/two, he should visit Polarity, as he’s one of her friends who could help them get out if they're caught there.

Andre’s dad asks Cipher about how his son died in Elmira

Under the pretense of small talk, Polarity asks Cipher how he is working with Marie to improve her powers and pretends to ask just random questions after seeing Marie’s match. He said,

‘’How did you get so much out of her. What’s your background. How did you come to whatever methods that you’re using?’’

Cipher was aware that he had been digging into his past, so he replied,

‘’Why don’t you tell me as you have been asking around about me. What have you find out?’’

He continued,

‘My work is the culmination of years and years of research, mostly observing supes, accepting their powers as they are, not reaching through to what might be.’’

Cipher asks him to come to the point and ask whatever he wants to. He asked about his son Andre, who was killed in Elmira.

Cipher revealed that his ‘’son’s death was a result of an experiment. He tried to push him to his full potential, and unfortunately, his little body wouldn’t allow it.’’

How did they get caught in Elmira?

As per Marie’s plan, they were about to enter through the air duct, but as soon as they entered, they found it to be closed.

The guards came in, threw a gas bomb, and the very next moment, they ended up in the cells.

After locking them up, Cipher says to Sister Sage,

‘’I am gonna miss our on-campus training sessions, but nothing compares me with this environment. Under the intense pressure, 24/7, that’s where the miracle happens.’’

Sage tells him that he can’t expect different results from doing the same thing again.

He did the same experiment with Andre, and he knew that they would enter Elmira to save Cate, and that’s exactly what happened.

Marie finds her sister Annabeth in Elmira in Gen V season 2 episode 5

Cipher asked Marie to team up with him to make Project Odessa a big success. Marie, in return, tells him that she is not going to end up being his weapon. Cipher said,

‘’You are salvation. My life, your life, all of our lives will be better once you’ve ascended to your full potential.’’

He takes Marie with him, and that’s where she encounters her sister Annabeth.

He has trapped her in the cell and gave Marie a choice that they can walk out of here if she agrees to join hands with him.

Seething with anger, Marie made up her mind that if ‘’he wants me to ascend to my full potential. Fine. Cause I am gonna f**ing kill him.’’

Meanwhile, Cate was taking off her steel stitches from her head and started to bleed. An officer noticed, entered her cell.

She tried to use her powers to get him to hand over the keys, but because she had recently lost control over her powers due to her injury, her powers backfired, and the officer ended up hitting the key in his eye.

There was no alarm, no guards, and they assumed that it could be Cipher’s another trap to test their powers, but all they wanted was to take their chance and get out of it ASAP.

She rescued Emma, Li, and Marie. All of them went to rescue Annabeth, but found her throat had been slit, and she was bleeding heavily. Seeing her sister in that state makes Marie push her powers.

This causes her own nose to bleed and also affects Cate, Jordan, and Emma, who all get a severe headache and nosebleed.

In the end, Marie manages to heal her sister’s wound and brings her back to life.

Well, who will manage to escape the rehabilitation center and who will get caught again will be revealed in the upcoming episode of Gen V season 2 episode 6, releasing next Wednesday.