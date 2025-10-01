June Squibb (Image via Instagram/@realjunesquibb)

June Louise Squibb is an American actress who appeared on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless for a minor role. On The Young and the Restless, she portrayed a recurring character named Pearl, who appeared in a total of 19 episodes.



Set in a fictional town named Genoa, The Young and the Restless is one of America’s longest-running daytime soap operas. The plot of the soap opera revolves around the complicated lives of the major families of the town, namely the Newmans, the Abbotts, the Winters, and a few others.

Here’s everything to know about June Squibb and her minor role on The Young and the Restless

June Squibb was born on November 6, 1929, in the small town of Vandalia, Illinois. Squibb has credited her tenacity and long-lasting career to a mindset that has always ignored the rules.

Squibb’s passion was always the stage, and she focused exclusively on theater for decades. She got her serious training at the Cleveland Play House, starting at age 19. This training enabled her to transition from dancing to musical comedy roles.

Her major professional milestone was her Broadway debut in 1959 as a replacement in the original cast of the smash musical Gypsy: A Musical Fable, starring Ethel Merman.

She was cast as the str*pp*r named Electra, a role she once joked required a lot more "bumps and grinds" than her current work. Despite her stage success, her entry into film was slow; her film debut didn't happen until she was 60, in Woody Allen's 1990 romantic comedy Alice.

Anyhow, June married her first husband, Edward Sostek, in 1953; however, the couple got divorced in 1959. Also in 1959, she married acting teacher and director Charles Kakatsakis. They were a major professional and personal influence on each other, and he was instrumental in pushing her toward more serious acting roles beyond musicals.

They remained married until he died in 1999. June Squib and her husband had a child, a son named Harry Kakatakas, who became a filmmaker. He is often seen as her plus one at major award ceremonies.

Squeb's cinematic success finally came when director Alexander Payne put him in the 2013 Black-And-White Road film, Nebraska. As Kate Grant, the unholy and fiercely loyal wife of Bruce Dern, Squib gave a tour-de-force performance. This was not just another "supportive wife" role; He completely defined the archetype.

This remarkable work earned an 84 -year -old Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

She did not slow down after that belief! Squib captured her new fame, which became a highly demanded character actress and, surprisingly, a leading woman in her nineties.

Her recent work involves painting the grandmother, Memaw, on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Most especially, at the age of 94, he starred as an unexpected action hero in the 2024 film Thalama and even performed some of his scooter stunts.

Beyond her film work, Squibb has appeared in countless television shows. She held a recurring role on the CBS daytime drama, The Young and the Restless.

From 2008 to 2009, Squibb played the character Pearl across 19 episodes. This role adds to her extensive list of television credits, which spans genres from primetime comedies to medical dramas, illustrating her unwavering commitment to the acting craft regardless of the size of the part.

