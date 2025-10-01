What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for October 1, 2025

Holly Jonas (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on October 1, 2025, Dorm fires, hospital secrets and family drama kept viewers guessing who would be safe and who would face trouble.

The episode began at the hospital, where Stephanie and Kayla tried to handle a serious problem. At the dorms, Brady and Tate dealt with family issues, while Holly caused panic with her risky behavior.

Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel’s adoption faced a setback when private information leaked and Stephanie and EJ revealed hidden truths. With multiple storylines unfolding, the episode kept viewers hooked.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Stephanie, Kayla, and EJ clash

The Days of Our Lives episode started at the hospital, where Stephanie and Kayla had a tense talk about how to handle a recent problem. Stephanie wanted to get ahead of the story and confronted Kayla about the blackout and how it could hurt the hospital’s reputation.

EJ showed up unexpectedly, and they asked him to help. He seemed annoyed at first, but said he was already taking care of it.

Things got more intense when Stephanie dropped a big secret that she is Anastasia Sands, not her mother. Kayla was shocked and the reveal added more personal drama. Even EJ admitted he had read the book and Stephanie asked him to keep it a secret, forming a fragile truce between them.

Holly’s dangerous mistake

The story then moved to the dorms, where Holly, in her sleep, knocked a candle into the trash that led to a scary fire. Smoke quickly filled her room. Brady, who had been worried after the blackout, ran there with Tate and Ari. They were able to put out the fire, but Holly was in danger and everyone felt shaken.

They took Holly to the hospital quickly. The doctors worked to make sure she was safe. Brady scolded Tate for being careless. He reminded him that growing up with two addicts had affected him. Kayla told the teens that Holly would be fine, but everyone still felt tense about past mistakes and responsibilities.

Johnny and Chanel’s social worker visit

In another story, Johnny and Chanel got ready for a social worker’s visit to complete their adoption plans. Things went wrong when Sophia’s letter and an accidental photo of Holly caused problems. The social worker saw the photo on Johnny’s phone and ended the meeting early, leaving Johnny and Chanel upset and worried about their adoption.

Chanel blamed Johnny for being careless, and Sophia’s actions made things even more complicated. This showed how one small mistake could cause big problems, adding more tension to the episode.

Resolution and unresolved questions.

Stephanie and EJ on Days of Our Lives made a tentative deal to support each other, hinting at a possible new alliance. Holly stayed in the hospital, still cautious and unwilling to forgive Tate despite his attempts to make amends. Brady learned the difficult news that Tesoro was not a match, confirming that Tate’s questions about his father were far from settled.

As Wednesday’s episode came to a close, viewers were left with a mix of relief, surprise, and curiosity about what would happen next. Fires had been put out, secrets had come to light, and relationships were tested, but the consequences of these events promised even more drama in the episodes to come.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.