"I see a lot of maturity and growth" - Love Island Games star Chris opens up about Kay Kay’s different approach this season

Kay Kay and Chris from Love Island Games season 2 (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

Chris Seeley and Kay Kay Gray were eliminated from Love Island Games season 2 after a duel in Fiji, with Chris sustaining a finger injury and Kay Kay losing in the challenge.

Despite the abrupt exit, the couple discussed their experience and approach on the show during an interview with Us Weekly on September 26, 2025. Addressing how Kay Kay’s approach differed this season, Chris stated,

“Compared to Kay Kay’s season to now, I see a lot of maturity and growth.”

He added that she was “willing to be open” and that she wanted “a different experience,” which guided her decisions throughout the villa.

Chris and Kay Kay on their strategies and experiences in Love Island Games season 2

Chris on Kay Kay’s approach and intentions

Chris reflected on how Kay Kay’s strategy differed from her previous season, explaining that he wanted her to do whatever she needed to do to fulfill her whole "experience" and describing his perspective on her interactions and choices.

He noted that some viewers misinterpreted his guidance, stating,

“A lot of people were upset at the fact that I didn’t want her to be open, or I didn’t want her to kiss her, or I didn’t want her to talk to certain people. But I wanted that for her because I genuinely saw her whole season and saw what she went through.”

Chris highlighted that Kay Kay had a specific mindset for the season and acknowledged that she executed it the “right way,” emphasizing that he felt genuinely proud of her for following through with her chosen approach throughout the villa.

Chris also discussed his own approach to the season, describing it as competitive rather than focused on forming a “connection.”

He clarified that forming a connection was not his primary objective and that while a connection could naturally develop, his main focus was on allowing people to see his true personality away from the conflicts and distractions that had occurred in season 7.

He also mentioned that being a professional athlete influenced his focus on competition, while also supporting Kay Kay’s villa experience.

Kay Kay’s perspective on Chris

Kay Kay commented on her observations of Chris throughout their time on the show. She described getting to know a side of him that was previously unseen, noting his "mature" and understanding nature.

She added that she wanted viewers to recognize this aspect of him, emphasizing that America deserved to see that part.

Kay Kay also acknowledged that being with Chris constantly provided her a broader perspective than what was captured on camera.

Regarding their mutual awareness of each other’s past seasons, Kay Kay noted,

“I watched his season, so it was really fresh. But I definitely had my eye on him. When the producers are asking me, like, ‘Who do you have your eye on?’ I would mention him and say, ‘I think Chris is cute.’”

Awareness and preparation for the season

Chris shared that he had watched Kay Kay’s season in full, which provided context for his interactions. He stated that her "season" and then season 6 were the only ones he had seen, so with her, he only knew her situation and not many other people.

Both participants emphasized that prior knowledge of each other’s experiences shaped their approach while maintaining personal goals and boundaries within the villa.

