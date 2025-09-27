"A power play" – Love Island Games star Kay Kay Gray shares Nicola’s game-changing move in tense showdown

Chris and Kay Kay from Love Island Games season 2 (Image via Instagram/@chrisseeley_4)

In the latest episodes of Love Island Games season 2, Kay Kay Gray described Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr’s decision to select her and Chris Seeley for a duel as a “power play.” The selection led to a high-stakes showdown that resulted in Chris and Kay Kay being eliminated from the villa. Kay Kay explained,

“And to be honest with you, if I was in her position, that was a power play, you put the biggest competition against each other, so you’re getting competition out of here.”

The couple reflected on their experiences in a recent Swooon interview on September 26, 2025, discussing their approaches to the duel, the interactions with Nicola and Isaiah Campbell, and the challenges they faced in the competitions that followed.

Nicola’s strategic move forces Kay Kay and Chris into a high-stakes duel on Love Island Games season 2

Kay Kay’s preparation and interaction with Nicola

Before the duel, Nicola approached Kay Kay to speak with her, but Kay Kay chose not to engage. She focused on preparing herself mentally for the upcoming competition.

Kay Kay explained that she needed to take some space to gather her thoughts and readjust her "energy," adding that Nicola’s presence was too much for her at that moment. She also emphasized that ninety percent of the game is psychological preparation.

Despite stepping away, Kay Kay clarified she held no negative feelings toward Nicola. She said,

“I felt like [Nicola] really needed to understand that she should have been proud of herself for earning that position and not upset that she’s sending someone home. Well, I’m sure you’re going to be upset. I was upset to make someone vulnerable. But at the end of the day, like, it is a power thing. It’s a positive aspect.”

Chris Seeley’s approach to the duel

Chris Seeley also delayed a conversation with his opponent, Isaiah Campbell, while preparing for the duel.

He highlighted a difference in strategic expectations, explaining that he would have acted similarly, but found it confusing that Isaiah was simultaneously emphasizing "alliance," which left him feeling thrown off during the process.

Chris explained that Isaiah’s focus on alliances contrasted with his actions during the duel selection, which contributed to his confusion. Despite this, Chris confirmed he did not hold resentment, noting,

“But yeah, I’ve accepted it and what happened, and I’m totally okay with everything. You know, I left with [Kay Kay]. So at the end of the day, I’m okay.”

The duel and its outcome

The duel itself involved a physical challenge in a boxing ring divided into four zones, where competitors wrestled a weighted training bag into their zone and held it until a buzzer sounded. Kay Kay lost the first two of three rounds to Andrea Carmona, which determined her elimination.

Chris faced a different challenge due to an injury sustained during the duel. He injured his finger and tapped out after the first round, with Johnny Middlebrooks securing the win.

Chris explained that when the medics evaluated his hand, they noted he had sustained "damage," and he decided not to risk worsening the injury. He added that although he attempted to continue, both medics and production advised against it.

Both Chris and Kay Kay noted the competitive nature of the selection process and acknowledged the strategic intentions behind Nicola and Isaiah’s choices.

Stay tuned for more updates.