"Ride or die" – Love Island Games star Chris Seeley opens up about what drew him to Kay Kay Gray

During their time on Love Island Games Season 2, Chris Seeley and Kay Kay Gray formed a connection that continued even after leaving the villa.

In an interview with Swooon on September 26, 2025, he was asked what drew him to Gray. Seeley explained,

“I saw she was like a ride or die type of thing, like, no matter what adversity she faced, and like the bulls**t she dealt with, I feel like she’s stood ten toes on the person that she wanted, even though she could have explored her options and left him behind.”

Chris outlined the factors that influenced his attraction to Gray during the competition.

Chris Seeley explains his connection with Kay Kay Gray on Love Island Games season 2

Staying committed inside the villa

Seeley and Gray were eliminated during episode 8’s double elimination, leaving without the $250,000 prize. Though their journey ended before the finale, their focus shifted toward continuing their connection outside the villa.

From the start, both had interactions with other contestants. Gray kissed Tyrique Hyde, while Seeley showed interest in Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr. Despite this, they chose to remain paired from Day 1 until elimination. Their bond was rooted partly in their previous seasons of Love Island USA: Gray from season 5 and Seeley from season 7.

Seeley emphasized Gray’s loyalty, referencing her decision to leave Season 5 early when Keenan Anunay was dumped, and noted that her commitment to being true to herself and "loyal" influenced his perception of her.

He continued by pointing out how Gray’s consistency stood out. Chris added,

“And ’cause, you know, you don’t really find that nowadays in a woman like that. Women are so quick to just go on to the next, but she truly saw the best in him and wanted it to work. And I admired that.”

What caught Kay Kay’s attention

Gray explained that she had noticed Seeley as early as his appearance in Love Island USA Season 7, where he entered as a Casa Amor contestant. She said he stood up to his own "boundaries," which she found notable because many men in the villa would do whatever was asked, and he communicated himself clearly.

During Love Island Games, Gray added that their dynamic developed further as she discovered different aspects of Seeley’s personality.

“I feel like he was really shy in the beginning, showing me his personality because other people were telling me, like, ‘Oh, Chris is so funny. I was like, this Chris? Because he didn’t make me laugh not one time,” Gray recalled.

She explained that the gradual discovery of each other’s personalities allowed them to build on their connection, even when outside pressures in the villa were high.

Moving forward after elimination

After leaving the villa, Seeley and Gray confirmed they were still exploring their relationship at their own pace. Gray explained that it was comforting to go at their own "pace" without pressure or intensity from the competitive environment.

Seeley added that being outside of the show allowed them to focus on each other and continue building their connection over time. He noted that they now had space to concentrate on one another and were looking forward to getting to know each other further.

With Seeley based in Los Angeles and Gray in Dallas, they addressed the possibility of long-distance arrangements. Seeley said that once they determined how much they liked each other, they would decide what was best going forward, including whether he would spend time in Dallas or she in LA.

Gray noted that traveling between the two locations was simple, describing it as "nothing" to hop on a flight.

