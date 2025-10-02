Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (October 3 to 10, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Johnny, Jeremy, Rachel and Thomas from Days of Our Lives

Sinister tricks set up ominous outcomes on Days of Our Lives as Johnny lands in Sophia’s trap, leaving Chanel’s dream ruined. Meanwhile, Stephanie navigates her past as Jeremy arrives in town. Elsewhere, Thomas has much to feel disturbed about, thanks to cousin Rachel whose behavioral problems are affecting many townspeople.

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives focused on the blackout that afflicted Salem, leading to a reunion between Xander and Sarah. While the couple spent passionate time with each other, JJ and Theo had another trust issue. After accusing JJ of racial profiling, Theo reported the same to Jada, urging the commissioner to remove JJ from the force.

Elsewhere, Sophia sent a revealing photo of Holly to Johnny right when the social service agent came to visit the professor and his wife for their adoption. Along with the anonymous letter written by Sophia against Johnny, the phone picture destroyed his chances of adopting Tesoro. The long-running Peacock soap also saw Holly being rescued by Brady from the fire in her room.

Days of Our Lives: Johnny loses an opportunity

Recently, Johnny and Chanel made a move to adopt Tesoro, something that Sophia planned to ruin. As such, she wrote an objection letter to the social services along with sending a revealing picture of Holly to Professor Johnny to destroy his image. On one hand, this spoiled Johnny’s chance to adopt a baby, while on the other, it threatened his marriage as Chanel blamed him for everything.

Johnny is aware that he is being framed by an unknown person. While Chanel may not believe him, the professor may decide to investigate his enemy. The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest Johnny will learn that Holly did not send the message. As they discuss, they may realize the timing of the message clashes with Holly’s drunken fire accident.

As such, Holly and Johnny may team up to find out who wants to ruin both their public images. How soon they stumble upon Sophia remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Stephanie encounters Jeremy

Julie recently told Stephanie that Jeremy is slated to return to town. While Stephanie may want to avoid meeting her ex, he may already be in town as her stalker. The upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives will see the two former lovers meet. Moreover, Stephanie will hope that Jeremy did not read One Stormy Night, since he will know she is the writer, Anastasia, going by the detailed intimacies written in the novel.

However, prior to the opening of Horton Clinic, Stephanie may need to work closely with Jeremy Horton. This will put them close together, making her very awkward. Stephanie may complain to EJ and demand to stay away but the hospital head may force her to go on threatening to reveal Anastasia Sands. Meanwhile, Jeremy may assure her that he has changed for better.

Days of Our Lives: Rachel upsets Thomas’s life

Recently, Thomas learned from Rachel about Cat’s pretensions as Abigail, and Chad’s affair with Cat. Since Rachel called Chad a liar, Thomas was upset. Moreover, he was not aware of details regarding Cat’s Abigail pretense and could not defend his father. As such, his disturbing interactions with Rachel left him distressed.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Thomas will likely become emotional as he questions his father about Cat. He may further push to dissolve the new romance. His insistence that Chad break up with Cat will create another stressful dimension for the couple.

Meanwhile, Marlena may learn that Rachel snitched to Thomas about Chad’s romance despite promising to remain quiet. As such, she may chastise the girl for breaking a promise. She may also worry about Rachel if she figures that the latter babbled to hurt Thomas. The upcoming episodes will also see Rachel causing more trouble in Salem.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch Rachel’s disturbing behavior and see Johnny attempt to prove his innocence in the upcoming episodes.