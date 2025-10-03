Days of Our Lives spoilers: Jeremy’s return shakes Salem, Paulina confronts EJ, and Chad worries about Thomas

Chad DiMera (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on Friday, October 3, Jeremy Horton’s unexpected return to Salem will bring back painful memories for Stephanie Johnson, while Paulina Price reaches her breaking point and lashes out at EJ DiMera.

Chad DiMera runs into family problems when his son, Thomas, starts questioning his choices and the truth about his relationship with Cat Greene. With family drama, romance troubles and heated conflicts, this episode is set to keep viewers hooked.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on October 3, 2025

Jeremy Horton returns to Salem

Friday’s episode of Days of Our Lives brings Jeremy Horton back to Salem, but his return won’t be easy. Julie Williams is happy to see him and proud of his new job, but not everyone shares her excitement.

Stephanie Johnson struggles with his comeback because of their painful past, as Jeremy was abusive to her. Even though he arrives with flowers and seems sorry, his return brings back bad memories.

Stephanie’s relationship with Alex Kiriakis makes things even more tense. Alex notices her discomfort and asks questions, wanting to protect her from more hurt. While Jeremy hopes to fix his mistakes and maybe get another chance with Stephanie, it’s clear she’s still deeply affected, and his presence could cause even more heartbreak.

Paulina Price unleashes her wrath on EJ DiMera

In another part of Salem, Paulina Price goes after EJ DiMera, blaming him for the blackout that threw the city into chaos. True to her fiery personality, Paulina doesn’t hold back and angrily confronts him. EJ tries to brush it off and twist the story, but his excuses might make things worse.

This showdown shows just how divided Salem’s powerful families are becoming. With Paulina demanding answers and EJ trying to protect his image, their fight is sure to heat up even more.

Cat Greene stirs trouble with Gwen von Leuschner

At The Bistro on Days of Our Lives, Cat Greene spends time with Gwen von Leuschner, acting like a friend while secretly gathering information. Cat seems especially curious about EJ, and it looks like she’s pushing Gwen to share details that could help her own plans. Gwen, however, thinks Cat is being genuine, not realizing her true intentions.

Chad DiMera reassures Cat that he’s fully committed to their relationship. He tells her there’s no turning back now and wants to prove he’s serious. Still, Chad’s happiness is quickly clouded by worry about his son and the impact this is having on him.

Chad faces challenges with Thomas

Young Thomas DiMera has noticed all the changes around him and is upset that his father is now dating Cat, who once pretended to be Abigail. Since Thomas is still dealing with grief and confusion, the situation feels overwhelming. Chad sees his son acting differently and starts to worry about how his choices are affecting him.

Soon, Chad will have to talk to Thomas directly about his feelings, and the conversation could cause even more problems for the DiMera family. With their father-son bond on shaky ground, Chad’s decisions may ultimately cause lasting trouble.

Friday’s Days of Our Lives episode will be full of tense moments, shocking reunions and confrontations. From Jeremy’s dramatic return to Paulina’s fiery outburst and Chad’s family struggles, fans can expect an exciting end to the week.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock