Sister Wives' Christine Brown gets emotional as daughter moves to North Carolina

Season 20 of TLC’s Sister Wives captures another turning point for the Brown family as Christine Brown Woolley becomes emotional over her daughter’s move to another state.

In the October 5 episode, Christine’s daughter, Mykelti Padron, whom she shares with Kody Brown, prepares to relocate from Utah to North Carolina with her husband, Tony Padron, and their three children.

The move, which brings Mykelti closer to her sister Maddie Brown, also leads Christine to express how difficult it is to watch her daughter and grandchildren leave.

Sister Wives' Christine Brown becomes emotional as her daughter Mykelti relocates to North Carolina

Christine Brown faces her daughter’s cross-country move

In the episode, Christine is shown grappling with the reality of Mykelti’s decision to move across the country. A clip from People features Mykelti explaining that talking about the relocation affects her mother deeply.

“Every time I talk about moving to my mom, I break her heart just a little bit more. She’s really sad. She’s really heartbroken,” Mykelti said in a confessional.

Christine is later seen helping her daughter’s family prepare for their drive to North Carolina, visibly struggling with the moment.

Christine tearfully described the experience of saying goodbye, calling it “really hard.”

According to the episode, Mykelti shared that the move is intended to give her children the opportunity to grow up near their cousins.

Maddie Brown, Christine’s former sister wife Janelle Brown’s daughter, lives in North Carolina with her husband and kids.

Mykelti said that proximity to Maddie’s family was one of the main reasons behind their relocation.

During their chat, Mykelti thought about how being raised in a plural family had shaped her viewpoint.

She mentioned that in case she and Tony were residing in a polygamous household like her parents’, perhaps she would not have had to relocate, as her kids would have been with relatives.

Tony made it clear in the same segment that plural marriage was not something he wanted for their relationship.

Tony Padron’s chess career and family move

Aside from family reasons, Mykelti and Tony’s decision to relocate was also shaped by Tony’s career.

He shared that his work revolves around chess, including teaching and creating content related to the game.

Tony described Charlotte, North Carolina, as the "chess capital of the U.S.," explaining that it offered strong professional opportunities.

As People reported, Charlotte is recognized for its active chess scene, hosting tournaments and educational programs for children.

Tony said that the move would allow him to continue his work in chess, making content, teaching, and coaching while being in a city known as a major hub for the game.

“For me, moving out there is so exciting because that’s like the hub,” he added.

Impact on family relationships

The episode also touched on Mykelti’s relationship with her father, Kody Brown. Before the family’s departure, Mykelti was unable to see Kody, which Christine said added strain to their connection.

“Her relationship with them is just not what Mykelti hoped it would be,” Christine shared.

This moment highlights one of several ongoing family dynamics explored throughout Season 20.

While Christine and her daughter navigate the physical distance brought by the move, the series also continues to document Kody’s efforts to communicate with his former wives.

In the season trailer, we catch a glimpse of him trying to ask for forgiveness and make peace; however, it is still not clear if his kids will get to know about his trying.

As the mother of the Brown family, Christine says goodbye emotionally in this installment, as her daughter relocates to North Carolina to start a new life.

