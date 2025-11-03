"Very inappropriate" – Sister Wives' Robyn reacts to a woman asking Kody about joining their plural marriage

Robyn from Sister Wives season 20 (Image via Instagram/@robyn_browns_nest)

In the latest episode of Sister Wives Season 20, which aired November 2, 2025, a woman reportedly contacted Kody Brown about joining their plural marriage. Robyn Brown addressed the situation, stating,

"I find it very inappropriate that they would send it to Kody. It's not usually proper to go hitting on a guy. You have to go through the sister wives. You have to go through, like, at least one."

Kody confirmed that he received the email and explained its content. The email included criticism about his decision to step away from plural marriage and an inquiry about the possibility of joining their family.

Both Kody and Robyn discussed the email during a confessional and private conversation.

Robyn reacts to a woman contacting Kody about plural marriage Sister Wives

Kody’s Experience With the Email

Kody shared that he had received similar letters in the past, explaining that multiple women had contacted him, suggesting he reconsider plural marriage and expressing interest in joining the family as Robyn's "sister wife."

He noted that while such messages drew attention, they were not something he wanted to act on.

Despite acknowledging the attention, Kody clarified that he did not respond to the email and described deleting it without sending a reply.

He stressed the importance of maintaining transparency with Robyn, explaining that from that point forward, he would show her any messages so she could read them first and be aware of the situation.

Robyn also recounted previous interactions with similar scenarios, explaining that one woman had even provided a place online to view her "picture." Kody replied that he had opted not to view the picture, stating,

"I think that's just too weird. It's just too weird. We're married. I don't want to know that another woman's having a crush on me, even if it makes me feel special."

Both emphasized their communication process and decision-making regarding such correspondence.

Robyn’s perspective on the situation

Robyn addressed the underlying dynamics involved when outside individuals contact a married couple about plural marriage. In her Sister Wives confessional, she explained,

"When a young woman sees a married, stable man, that is attractive. You know, he's figured out some of his bull crap. He's got a wife that's happy, and he knows how to be a dad."

Robyn also reflected on her initial thoughts, explaining that for a split second she considered how it could be "great" and imagined how a new member might fit into their family.

The confessional highlighted Robyn’s role in the plural marriage structure, emphasizing that outside interest is generally directed through the established wives.

She emphasized boundaries, indicating that direct communication with Kody is outside the expected protocol, reiterating the statement used in the introduction about the inappropriateness of the contact.

Kody on past plural marriage challenges and their impact

Kody also provided context regarding past plural marriage experiences and how they influenced current interactions.

He noted that a situation was "pushing the buttons" and explained that while it wasn't considered ridiculous when he and Robyn fell in love, it complicated other aspects of their relationships.

Kody elaborated on past relationships, specifically mentioning challenges with his other wives, including Christine. He said,

"Anytime you have two entities, one is going to outshine the other. Guys can deal with that, but Christine couldn't deal with that."

Stay tuned for more updates.