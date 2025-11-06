"I'm the discrepancy": Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star Kody Brown takes accountability for strained relationships with his children

Sister Wives star Kody Brown (Image via Getty)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 returned with a new episode on November 6, 2025. Titled Composure, it saw Sister Wives star Kody Brown become emotional when asked about his struggling relationships with his children.

Although Kody admitted he disliked owning up to his mistakes or being proven wrong, he confessed that he played a role in straining his relationship with his kids.



“I’m the discrepancy. I should have had a stronger relationship with my children,” Kody said.



The former polygamist took accountability for his actions and decisions that led to the unpleasant dynamics with his children.

Kody openly stated that he had been “wrong,” as he began sobbing, recalling his relationship with his 18 children.

The 57-year-old TLC star is father to 18 children from his plural marriage to former wives Christine, Meri, and Janelle, as well as current partner, Robyn.

Meri, Janelle, and Christine parted ways with Kody in 2021 and 2022. The former polygamist shares Leon with Meri, and Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel, and Savanah with Janelle.

Janelle and Kody were also parents to Garrison, who committed suicide in 2024.

Meanwhile, Kody and Christine share Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely, and Solomon and Ariella with Robyn.

The TLC star is also father to David, Aurora, and Breanna – children from Robyn’s previous marriage, whom Kody adopted.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star Kody Brown wishes to repair his relationships with his children and his former wives







In one segment of the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test episode, Kody was called for an interrogation, where former U.S. Marine Rudy Reyes asked him if he felt he had taken “proper responsibility in the fallout of your kids.”

Kody replied that he did not want to admit his mistakes because he did not like being wrong. That said, he claimed that at one point in life, he was “concerned about everybody.”

Upon hearing that, former SAS Operator Mark “Billy” Billingham interjected that Kody felt concern for the people around him as long as they agreed with everything he said and followed his plans without question.

When pushed to take accountability, the Sister Wives fame admitted that he was the “discrepancy,” adding that he was at fault for his family dynamics.



“My failures were because I didn’t know about s**t about being a good da and husband, and I thought I did. I really thought I did, and I misunderstood that. I did it wrong in so many ways, and I hated being blamed for it, and so it made me resistant to ownership,” Kody explained.



Reyes chimed in, opining that Kody’s mindset was “very adolescent.” Billy echoed the sentiment, telling Kody that the problem was his lack of accountability.

Consequently, he urged him to own his shortcomings and “do something about it.” Kody agreed with the advice and stated that he wanted to “repair all relationships with my family and even my ex-wives.”

However, in a separate confessional, the reality TV star admitted that it was easier said than done.



“I am sorry that I’ve hurt or offended my children… and that kind of humility I need back in my life,” Kody said.



After returning to camp, he expressed similar feelings to his co-stars, saying he needed to be honest with himself and “take ownership of things.”

He added that the Directing Staff advised him to get over his “façade” and face the reality of the situation. Although he was unsure about his next steps, he looked forward to repairing broken bonds.

Stay tuned for more updates.