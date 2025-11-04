Sister Wives season 20: Robyn Brown reflects on the idea of a new wife joining the family

Kody Brown ( Image Via Getty)

Robyn Brown is probably getting serious about the idea of a sister wife for husband Kody Brown again.

On the latest episode of Sister Wives Season 20, Kody revealed to his wife that someone has shown interest in joining their family as a wife.

Kody Brown currently lives with Robyn after the dissolution of his marriage with wives Meri, Jenelle, and Christine.

Kody’s plural family has gone through a lot of changes in recent years.

His wife Christine announced their breakup in November 2021 after living with him for 25 years.

She remarried to David Wooley and now lives in Utah.

Janelle also followed suit and left Kody in 2022 after stating that the duo had officially gone their separate ways after 30 years.

Meri, who was Kody’s only legal wife, also separated and divorced him in 2014 in order to marry Robyn.

Meri also admitted that her relationship with Kody ended in early 2023.

Sister Wives season 20: Robyn thought that it was “inappropriate” to reach out to Kody like this







During the November 2, 2025, telecast of Sister Wives, Kody Brown told his wife that he is receiving emails from women interested in plural marriage.

He stated:



“I got another one of those emails from some woman talking about plural marriage."



He then revealed that the person who is mailing him is chiding him for thinking about monogamy and leaving plural marriage.

Kody stated:



"She's calling me out and then asking sort of like to get to know us for the purpose of joining the family."



Robyn spoke about the incident in the confessional interview and admitted that she was not against the idea at first.

She stated:



"For a split second, I think, 'Oh, wouldn't this be great? This is what I've always wanted for my life.' And, 'Hmm, would they fit ?”



Finally, she felt that it was not appropriate and rejected the idea.

She remarked that the person should have the sister wives.

As mentioned earlier, Kody is a three-time divorcee, and the idea of a sister wife is not uncomfortable for Robyn.

She even goes on to explain women’s willingness to join their families.

Robyn observes:



“ When a young woman sees a married, stable man, that is attractive. He's figured out some of his bullcrap. He's got a wife that's happy and he knows how to be a dad. I mean, like, I'm sorry, but that's going to make any girl's eggs drop."



She continues stating:



“ Any young woman would be like, oh, he is marriageable material because he's already married."



Kody is practicing monogamy these days after three of his wives have left him for good.

He also remarks that a lot of letters come in where people offer to be part of his family.

Brown, though, admits he likes the attention but also points out that it is very chaotic.

He says:



"Who doesn't like a little bit of attention? But at the same time, it's like, that's a craziness that I don't want to indulge."



Robyn and Kody talk with each other, and he stresses that they are married and he does not want any other women to have a crush on him.

Even though it might make him feel special.

He goes to call the idea ”ridiculous” and his wife answers:



"It didn't used to be ridiculous.”



Kody explains that loving multiple women is never going to be easy, no matter how hard he tries.



He remarked:



“ I mean, let's just be really honest: Could I fairly love all of these women? I wanted to. I really tried to. I even faked it. But in the end, it just wasn't going to work."



